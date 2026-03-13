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It's worth looking at the list of tax benefits that may apply to you, both federally and by province or territory. A person looks at the Canada Revenue Agency MyCRA login screen in a photo illustration in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

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Moving to the U.S.? Your locked-in RRSP may not be as locked in as you think

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Should you pay off a personal loan early?

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Should you claim capital cost allowance on a rental property?

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How to claim the Canada Caregiver Amount due to infirmity

The Canada Caregiver Amount can help families supporting loved ones with infirmities. Learn who qualifies and how much you...

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Save

The best high-interest savings accounts in Canada for 2026

Whether you want the highest interest rate or no service fees, these savings accounts will meet your needs.

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The best GIC rates in Canada for 2026

Find the best GIC rates in Canada. Plus, everything you need to know about how they work.

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ETFs

Buying ETFs in Canada Tool: The MoneySense ETF Screener

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A Pet Valu store is pictured in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

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Stock news for investors: Canadian Natural boosts quarterly dividend after massive Q4 profit

Q4 shows mixed results across sectors: Canadian Natural and Pet Valu post gains, while George Weston and Canada Packers...

Stock news for investors: Canadian Natural boosts quarterly dividend after massive Q4 profit