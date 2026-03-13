Many people assume that debt simply vanishes upon death, but the reality is different. Experts say the key to navigating this challenge lies not in searching for legal loopholes after the fact, but in proactive planning, clear communication, and a solid understanding of the system before it becomes necessary.

Inherited debt stays with the estate, not with beneficiaries

Before diving into estate planning, it’s crucial for families to grasp a fundamental principle: in Canada, you do not personally inherit a parent’s debt.

“When an individual passes away, inherited debt usually ends up in the deceased’s estate with their assets, which the executor must administer in the best interest of all beneficiaries,” said Katie Kaplan, partner at BDO Canada. “One of the biggest challenges with inherited debt comes when an individual dies with debt but without sufficient liquidity to satisfy the debt. Beneficiaries can accidentally be left with assets that have zero, or even negative value based on market conditions.”

Should this occur, Kaplan warns that assets may need to be sold quickly at a steep discount to cover debts, taxes, and administrative costs. This scenario can drastically affect what, if anything, remains for the beneficiaries.

Inherited property can trigger hefty tax bills without proper estate planning

A common oversight occurs with inherited properties. “The biggest surprise can be the tax bill owing at the time of death. In Canada, your assets are deemed to be sold at the time of your death, so if your loved ones have investments or secondary properties like a cottage, this can trigger a massive tax bill,” said Erin Bury, co-founder and CEO of online estate planning company Willful. “If your parent bought a cottage in the 1970s for peanuts and it’s increased significantly since then, this might mean the estate is on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes.”

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According to the federal government, when a person dies, they are “considered to have sold all their property just prior to death, even though there is no actual disposition or sale.”

This is called a deemed disposition and may result in a capital gain or capital loss, unless the property or asset is transferred to a spouse, common-law partner, or a beneficiary. The proceeds of the deemed disposition are used to calculate the capital gain, which is the difference between the original purchase price and the market value of the property at death. If there is a profit or capital gain, it is deemed taxable.

In the family cottage example, if it has gone up in value, this could force the children to sell it to pay the tax bill.

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To avoid this, Bury said to consider ways to minimize those tax debts at death, such as donating to charity in your will or using trusts to bypass the estate. “The key is that you have to plan for them now,” she said. “If you die without putting those plans in place, it’s too late.” If your loved ones’ debts exceed their assets, their estate can be insolvent, which means that the legacy they worked so hard to build won’t materialize for their heirs.

William Chan, a certified financial planner with Modern Vision Planning, notes the exception is “horizontal relationships,” such as between spouses who hold joint debt. In these cases, the surviving partner is typically responsible for the entire amount. However, for children, the differentiation is clear.

“Collection agencies can come after you for the personal debt—myth!” Chan said. “Either the estate addresses the loan or it’s written off.”

Start estate conversations early to avoid delays and conflicts

Another common pitfall is underestimating the time it takes to settle an estate. “A common misconception is the speed which all of this can be handled,” Chan said. “Debt can still accrue during the administration process, so remember to pay the bills.”

Discussions around death and money can be uncomfortable, preventing families from planning effectively. However, these discussions are essential to avoid future conflicts and financial messes.

“My advice is to be as transparent as possible with your children,” said Kaplan. “No parent wants to leave a mess for their kids, and there is financial and tax planning that can be done to mitigate these types of issues before a loved one passes away.”

Starting these conversations can be challenging so Chan suggested leading by example. “Simply mention you’ve been speaking with a certified financial planner or estate planner regarding how to best structure one’s finances and building an estate plan,” he said. This can open the door to a broader family discussion without putting anyone on the spot.

He also recommends avoiding high-pressure moments, such as holiday gatherings, and instead using a news story about a celebrity’s estate as a neutral conversation starter. “If something recently happened in the media with a celebrity, it could bring to light how death and taxes are the two things in life that can’t be avoided forever,” Chan said.