Phone showing a screen of the Wealthsimple app where you can trade stocks, such as APPL

Investing

Wealthsimple Trade in-depth review 2024: The pros and cons of investing on this app

Is it easy to buy and sell stocks and ETFs? Is it safe for Canadian investors? Find out the...

Woman playing a game of Monopoly, wondering how their credit score could affect hers.

Debt

Couples and credit scores: How your partner’s credit can affect yours

Woman in Facebook tee holding with thumb's up for liking the first dividend for Meta

Investing

Making sense of the markets this week: February 4, 2024

Facebook reports a massive earnings day, the stocks with solid quarters, the U.S. Fed stands pat and why Canadian...

Reads: Wealthy Women's Summit, March 6, 2024, 8 am registration, 9 am program, The Brownstone, Calgary

Financial literacy

MoneySense at the Wealthy Women’s Summit

Here’s how to get your tickets before they sell out.

A man sits against a wall outside comparing FHSA rates online

FHSA

Best FHSAs in Canada: Where to get the new first home savings account

The new first home savings account was created to help you save more money for a home purchase. Here’s...

A young woman smiles as she compares different student credit cards online using her laptop

Credit Cards

The best student credit cards in Canada for 2024

As a student, it’s good to build a credit history while earning rewards for groceries, flights, movies and more....

woman working on laptop

Retirement

What’s my RRSP contribution limit?

A retired couple cheers to having found a way to fund their retirement

Ask a Planner

Should retirees consider a home equity sharing agreement (HESA)?

Home owners have a new way to tap their home equity. How does the HESA compare to a reverse...

Earn

25 timeless personal finance tips from MoneySense

For 25 years, MoneySense has helped Canadians make better financial decisions. Here’s a sampling of our work: a roundup...

A colourful sculpture of a Chinese dragon

Spend

Year of the Dragon 2024: Lucky money, gifts and other Lunar New Year customs

Giving “lucky money” is one of the traditions that celebrate Chinese New Year. Here’s how many Asian Canadian families...

