What happens to my RRIF when I die?
Here’s how to leave assets in your RRIF account to your spouse, common-law partner, children, grandkids or other beneficiaries—and tax implications of each.
I have named my three adult children as the beneficiaries of my RRIF account. Will this account be rolled over to them on a tax-free basis?
–Bob
Thanks for your question, Bob. A registered retirement income fund (RRIF) is one of several registered accounts available in Canada, along with the registered retirement savings plan (RRSP), tax-free savings account (TFSA) and others. These accounts can be valuable financial tools, as they offer various tax incentives and handy estate planning options, such as naming a beneficiary (or multiple beneficiaries) who will receive the assets in the account upon our death.
In all provinces except Quebec, you can name your beneficiary directly within a registered account. In Quebec, the beneficiary can only be named in a will.
Let’s review who can be a beneficiary of your RRIF account and the tax implications depending on their relationship to you.
From the MoneySense Glossary:
A registered retirement income fund (RRIF) is an account designed to hold investments transferred from registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs) and certain other registered accounts. Canadians must close their RRSPs by the end of the year in which they turn 71.
Moving investments from an RRSP to a RRIF avoids the need to sell off the investments in the registered account and pay tax on any capital gains. After you open a RRIF, you will be required to withdraw a certain percentage of the balance each year according to your age.
Instead of converting an RRSP to a RRIF, you also have the option to cash out your RRSP or buy an annuity.
You have a few options for who can benefit from your RRIF account, Bob, which provides options for your estate planning by utilizing beneficiary designations in registered accounts.
Each of these options has different tax implications for your estate and the person or people receiving the RRIF. Let’s look at those next.
What happens to your RRIF when you die, and how your estate will be affected, depends on whom you name as the beneficiary. Let’s compare the tax implications for the situations mentioned above.
And if you want to divide up your RRIF between multiple types of beneficiaries, it’s best to seek advice from a financial professional, as the tax breakdown could be very complex.
As you can see, Bob, you have various options for naming beneficiaries within your RRIF account, depending on your situation. Seeing as you have named your three adult children, and assuming that they are not financially dependent on you, this means that they will receive the assets on a tax-free basis; however, your estate will pay the taxes on your final return.
As with all aspects of an estate planning process, Bob, it is wise to consult a professional who can review your overall financial situation and inform you of all the tax impacts of your beneficiary designations and choices. A Certified Financial Planner is an excellent resource for information on registered accounts. They can walk you through the best options for your situation.
Thanks for your question.
Debbie Stanley is the CEO and Senior Estate Administrator at ETP Canada, a boutique firm specializing in estate administration and professional executor services. ETP Canada most recently launched an online course designed for Canadian executors called Executor Ready.
