How a surname change can impact a will

Thanks for writing, Christine. This is a great question and something I’ve encountered with other clients when administering an estate. Let’s start with reviewing the impact on the will if no updates are made, as well as the options for updating the will to reflect the different surnames. We’ll outline these scenarios to get a sense of what typically happens when you change or don’t change a will.

What happens if you decide not to change your will

A will should be a “fluid” document that is reviewed and updated approximately every five years, or when major life events occur. However, life does get in the way, and we can end up with a will that’s 10 years old (or older!).

After we create a will, we carry on with life, and so do the loved ones named in the will, including the executors who administer the estate, and beneficiaries who inherit the estate. Sometimes the person named as executor (or in your case, executrix) gets married, divorced or even uses a combination of surnames, much like your daughter, Christine. Updating your will to reflect the name change does not necessarily need to happen if she has all the proper identification for when the time comes to administer the estate.

The estate administration process includes a lot of paperwork and it tends to start after a death. Probate (also known in Ontario as a Certificate of Appointment of Estate Trustee) confirms the deceased’s last will and testament (if there is one) and officially appoints the executor.

This task requires an application that outlines the details of the deceased, the executor, the beneficiaries and the estate’s holdings. The professional (lawyer, accountant or a corporate trustee) who will assist your daughter as the executrix can list the name she uses on her government identification cards (for example a driver’s license or a health card). She will be able to reference this application back to the will. It might look something like this:

Sara Smith (referred to in the will as Sara Johnson)

This is also how spelling errors with names in wills are dealt with. As you can see, your daughter would be able to move forward with her requirements by having the documents for probate prepared in this manner, therefore eliminating the need to update your will if you do not want to.

What happens if you update your will because of a surname change

Now that we have reviewed what it can look like when you don’t update your will, Christine, let’s look at your options if you decide to make changes.