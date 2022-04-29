Probate and the impacts on estate expenses

Thank you for your question, Carol. This is something I’ve seen many executors face when administering an estate. Let’s start with reviewing what probate is, what the process looks like, and the effects on the estate’s cash flow for paying taxes or other estate expenses, which can include taxes on income from registered retirement savings plans (RRSPs).

What is probate?

Probate is a term that most of us have heard before; however, the official name in Ontario is Certificate of Appointment of Estate Trustee with (or without) a will. How’s that for a tongue twister?

Since the terminology eats up most of my word count for this article (joking of course), I will continue to reference it as probate.

Probate is process that verifies the deceased’s last will and testament. If there wasn’t a will, then the probate process confirms who the executor of the estate can be. The probate process can seem complicated, but it does have its purpose.

Think about it this way: Here in Canada, we can write as many wills as we want. If I was feeling adventurous, I could make a new will every month, changing my executors and beneficiaries along the way. However, creating a new will every month would pose some challenges and a lot of confusion when I do pass away. It’s not something I would recommend anyone doing.

You may have questions: How would anyone know which will is the most current document? How would financial institutions know which executor they should be working with? Which beneficiaries should receive the estate’s proceeds?

The probate process helps to clarify these things as certain steps, forms and notifications must be completed. It allows anyone with knowledge of the most recent will to come forward. If there is no will, then the probate process refers to the Succession Law Reform Act, where a “next-of-kin” format allows others to come forward to ensure that the right people are named as executors and beneficiaries.

What is the probate process?

Carol, as you may be wondering, nothing in regard to estates is a quick process, and the same goes for probate. There is a lot of information gathering, paperwork and waiting. Often, a lot of waiting.