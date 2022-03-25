Fees associated with joint tenancy

Thank you for your question, Judson. Depending on both of your tax situations, there are a few different types of fees that you both may need to consider. For example, depending on your particular circumstances, you may be looking at possible capital gains taxes, land transfer tax, legal fees, accounting fees, and lastly probate fees upon the death of one of the joint tenants. Let’s look into each one:

Capital gains

Think of capital gains tax as the fee the government gets when we profit from the sale of an investment. An investment can be any asset that was purchased and then later sold. You can have a capital gain (meaning you earned money from the sale). And you can have a capital loss (meaning you lost money from the sale). Half of that “gain” amount is added to your taxable income, and taxed according to the income tax bracket.

In your particular case Judson, you may have this type of tax affect you and your father a few times. Firstly, when your father is in the process of moving the portion of the property that he owns over to you as a joint tenant, he will have to dispose of the share he owns so that it can go to you.

The first step of moving over the property from your father to you will trigger the capital gains tax for him (if the property is not his principal residence.)

To calculate: He would subtract the value of the property being transferred to you, by the cost he originally paid for it, and then multiply that amount by 50%.

The second time that you may encounter the capital gains tax is when you, Judson, sell your portion of the property that is now in your name.

For example let’s say, down the road, you and your father decide to sell this property, then the capital gains will trigger again for your father’s remaining portion of the property. Again you would calculate the capital gain for you, by subtracting the sale price by the amount the property was transferred to you, and then multiply the result by 50%.

Lastly, another time capital gains could arise is if the property is still held at the time of one of the owner’s death. In this case, the property held by the deceased will be transferred into the estate for the market value on the date of death.