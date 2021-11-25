I called VW Care Canada and spoke with a customer care representative, who indicated VW will not cover the problem as the warranty had expired. Given the expense, I asked to speak to a supervisor to verify costs and determine if any help was available. I was told a supervisor would call me back within 24 to 48 hours. I called again to follow up, but never received a call back.

This is a recurring problem with Volkswagen and Audi, which the manufacturer chooses not to address in Canada. A licensed mechanic told me this part has been backordered due to demand. The VW dealer had two replacement turbochargers in stock, which further confirmed my belief that this is a common problem, because carrying such an expensive part in inventory would be necessitated only by frequent demand.

The replacement turbocharger from VW is liable to fail in the same way in a few years. So basically, Volkswagen is:

selling a product that has documented hefty ($3,500 to $4,000) service cost after five to six years, with no guarantee that repairs will not reoccur after another five to six years;

not being proactive in addressing a safety issue; I was concerned my car would not accelerate out of harm’s way when needed.

I have maintained my car regularly with servicing more often than required. I should not be paying for the premature failure of a system not due to normal wear and tear. I would like VW to cover the cost of replacing the turbo, reimbursement of the diagnostic costs and an extended warranty for the new part. The replacement part should be redesigned and an extended warranty of 10 years issued for the turbochargers on vehicles with the current design.

—D. B.

This isn’t a unique complaint. In fact, the Automobile Protection Association (APA) has recorded several complaints from VW and Audi owners for the same problem. Complaints to the APA typically come from moderate drivers; hotshots are running the turbo hard, which appears to delay or eliminate seizure of the wastegate because it is working continually.

What does a turbocharger wastegate do? How does it fail?

The wastegate regulates turbocharger pressure, by acting as a bypass for some of the exhaust gas flow. The 1.4L, 1.8L and 2L engines are potentially affected in the following models:

Volkswagen: Golf, Jetta, GTI, Tiguan, and Beetle

Audi: A3, S3

Failures reported to the APA appear to cluster in the sixth year, after the new car warranty has expired. The pivot shaft for the wastegate can seize over time and impede the operation of the actuator that controls turbocharger pressure. The owner will experience a drop in power—possibly an abnormal hiss—and eventually a lit engine service light. The service light may be temporary, until it stays on permanently one day.