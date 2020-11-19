The real question here might surprise you, and that is: what will your mortgage balance be in three years if you reduce your mortgage rate by 2% and add $33,600 to your mortgage? I say three years, because that is when your current term is up, and the rate will likely change at that time.

Without all of your mortgage information, my figures are slightly different than yours, but I can get close enough that you’ll know which option is right for you.

Looking at the table below, you’ll see the interest you’ll pay/save and the remaining balance after three years.

Current mortgage New mortgage New mortgage + maintain current payment Interest rate 3.78% 1.74% 1.74% Starting mortgage amount $572,000 $605,000 (with penalty) $605,000 (with penalty) Weekly payment $742/week $629/week $742/week Interest paid over 3 years $63,171 $30,592 $30,080 Principal paid over 3 years $56,173 $70,574 $90,064 Outstanding mortgage principal in 3 years $515,826 $534,426 $514,937

Interestingly, if you pay the penalty and reduce your weekly payment amount, you will save about $33,000 in interest and apply an additional $14,000 or so towards the principal. However, you will still owe more on your mortgage at the end of three years.

In considering this change, is your goal to get your mortgage paid off or to reduce your weekly mortgage payment?

If money’s tight and you need to create some breathing room, renegotiating your mortgage may make sense.

In your case, it sounds like your goal is to get your mortgage paid off, and you suggested renegotiating and maintaining your current weekly payments as a strategy to do just that.

The table above is showing that even if you maintain your weekly mortgage payments, your mortgage balance is going to be about the same as if you stick with your current mortgage. Some may argue that you could put your weekly savings toward a TFSA rather than apply it to the mortgage, but that is not a guaranteed return.