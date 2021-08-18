The Subaru dealer picked up my car to try to find the problem. They gave me a loaner car and have been pleasant and tried to be helpful. So far, they have not been able to reproduce the problem and are keeping my Outback one more day to try again. Apparently, they can’t help if they can’t get the problem to recur. Sadly for me, it seems to be unique to my vehicle. What are my options?

–F., Toronto

A. The number of incidents you have reported is extraordinary. Have you tried putting the transmission in neutral? Will the transmission accept the command in an out-of-control situation?

Your dealer’s inability to diagnose the issue is not unusual, as is their apparent failure to involve the manufacturer early on. The Automobile Protection Association received two complaints about unintended acceleration from Subaru owners, and a couple of class action lawsuits have been filed against Subaru over sudden unintended acceleration issues in the United States. One of the law firms alleges on their website that the cause is a conflict between the electronic throttle control and brake override that is not fully explained.

Like other modern vehicles, Subarus are equipped with an event data recorder (EDR), separate from the engine control module (ECM or sometimes ECU), that is supposed to capture situations in which a customer pressed on the brake yet the vehicle continued to accelerate. Subaru Canada has regional technicians with the training and electronic equipment to retrieve those codes, as does Transport Canada for most brands. This equipment and capability rarely extend to the car dealer, whose diagnostic equipment focusses on powertrain performance issues and emissions compliance, but not performance of the airbags, seat belt tensioners, or brake and throttle in the moments prior to a collision. All modern passenger vehicles record some information of this nature. However, dealers will not necessarily flag an event for their manufacturer to investigate; instead, it’s the unhappy vehicle owner who escalates their complaint to head office in an attempt to obtain those resources.

I reviewed your situation with Eli Melnick, an engineer and defect investigator for insurance claims who provided the following perspective on your situation:

“I feel for this guy but, crazy as it sounds, he’ll have to collide with something to trigger an event and enable evidence data to be downloaded. The dealer is trying but typically they won’t do anything unless they can experience the problem. Dealers cannot access the EDR. Even some Canadian importers once had to send the encrypted files overseas to head office. We can do it using an aftermarket tool and training. You need to know how to interpret the data—it’s pretty cryptic. In certain late model cars, we can even download video images from the front camera.”

If you haven’t already done so, you should report the incidents to Transport Canada, which will record your complaint. In the event of a collision, you could take matters into your own hands and retain an expert to check your vehicle if the manufacturer and dealership appear to have dropped the ball. The basic cost to look at a vehicle and download the data is $1,000 to $3,000. It’s time-consuming, and investigating defects is usually more expensive than auto-repair diagnosis. It’s also sometimes difficult to find an expert who is independent of the auto insurance industry and carmakers.

Most auto insurance companies are not interested in this sort of fact-finding unless the incident resulted in a large property loss or significant personal injuries. In that case, they may be interested in discovering the cause of the alleged event as a precursor to making a claim from the automaker. For damage limited to the vehicle, it’s usually cheaper and more expedient for them to consider the incident an at-fault claim by the owner. The vehicle owner, who may be desperate for clarity in the days after an unintended acceleration event like yours, usually has little influence on their decision.