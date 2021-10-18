At first I considered real estate income trust (REIT) ETFs, but read they should be considered equity investments. Then I thought about mortgage-backed security (MBS) ETFs. but there seems to be only one in Canada (ZMBS) and its performance doesn’t seem all that impressive.

I’m kind of at a standstill as I decide how to invest that 40%. Thanks for any advice you can share.

—Fred

I’d love to know why you were advised against investing in bonds right now, Fred. If I had to guess, I suspect you were told one or both of the following:

Interest rates are so low that you’re not going to make any money on bonds, especially after inflation is taken into account;

Interest rates are going to rise and, when they do, bonds will drop in value.

But these points—and any possible alternatives to bonds—can’t be considered without first understanding the reasons why you originally chose a balanced portfolio to include bonds. (When I talk about risk here, I mean volatility—or how much your portfolio may fluctuate year to year. Other wealth building risks include inflation, taxes, and human behaviour.) Here are a few reasons you may be holding bonds:

Bonds are safer than stocks. Bonds reduce portfolio risk. Bonds add diversification to your portfolio.

Let’s take a look at each of these reasons why investors hold bonds and what other investments, if any, would satisfy the same purpose.

Bonds are safer than stocks

I know some will argue that in the long run stocks are a safer bet, but not from a volatility point of view. In any given year your stock portfolio could drop 40% to 50%. That risk never goes away.

As such, many investors hold bonds because they anticipate they’ll need to draw money from their investments within the next few years, and they need to protect against that volatility.