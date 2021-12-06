Can I put some of the bank cash into an RRSP now and/or later? I would like to get an annual tax benefit from that deposit, and I’d also want the annual government withdrawals to be paid back to me from that cash (as long as it’s held in a cash position within the RRSP).

As an aside, can I also gift my daughter funds to help her out without her being exposed to any tax from the gift? My health is good but I do think I have enough to take care of myself. I just want to do the best for everything my wife and I worked so hard to save.

–Dave

Dave, let me summarize your questions.

Does it make sense for me to contribute to a RRSP at age 71? How can I draw from my RRIF without selling my investments? Can I gift money tax-free to my daughter?

I’ll deal with those questions first, before I give you insight on your entire situation. Then you need to step back and look beyond the details and get a good grasp of the big picture. Here is a video to visualize the numbers.

To answer your first question, yes, the registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) rules permit you to make a contribution right up until the end of the year you turn 71, but in your case, I don’t think it is a good idea.

You have already paid the tax on the money sitting in the bank. It is tax-free money! Once you add it to your RRSP you will have to pay tax on it again once you withdraw it. I know it will give you a little tax deduction on the contribution, but it is not worth it.

Do you know how much money you’re going to have to draw from your registered retirement income fund (RRIF) next year? A $1,500,000 RRSP with a 5.4% draw equals $81,000. That $81,000 is then added to your $50,000 income, which I am assuming is Old Age Security (OAS), the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and a pension, for a total of $131,000 taxable income.