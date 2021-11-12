Mortgage: the simple definition

In its simplest form, a mortgage is a loan used to buy a home or property. Like other loans, each comes with its own interest rate, amortization (repayment) schedule and other terms. With a mortgage, the home itself is used to secure the loan. This means if the mortgage holder fails to make payments, the home could be repossessed by the lender.

Not all mortgages are built the same, so it’s important to find a mortgage that works for you and your situation. At the beginning of the application process, you should educate yourself about the following variables:

Repayment term : The amount of time you have to repay your mortgage. In Canada, most mortgages have terms of five to 25 years. However, 30-year mortgages are also available to those with a down payment of 20% or more.

: The amount of time you have to repay your mortgage. In Canada, most mortgages have terms of five to 25 years. However, 30-year mortgages are also available to those with a down payment of 20% or more. Interest rate : The amount of interest you will pay on the mortgage.

: The amount of interest you will pay on the mortgage. Open/closed mortgages : Refers to the level of flexibility in your mortgage repayment terms. If you want to be able to renegotiate, refinance or even repay outside the original terms, you’ll want an open mortgage. A closed mortgage won’t allow for flexibility. However, they typically have lower interest rates.

: Refers to the level of flexibility in your mortgage repayment terms. If you want to be able to renegotiate, refinance or even repay outside the original terms, you’ll want an open mortgage. A closed mortgage won’t allow for flexibility. However, they typically have lower interest rates. Fixed/variable rate mortgages: With a fixed rate, the mortgage interest stays the same throughout the entire term. With a variable rate, the interest rate can fluctuate over the duration of the term as market conditions change. This can cause your mortgage payments to increase, but not always. For example, with variable-rate mortgages with fixed payment terms, your payments remain the same even as interest rates increase, only more of it goes towards paying the interest than the principal, which in turn can increase the length of your mortgage.

How does a mortgage work?

While it can vary, the basic steps to getting a mortgage are as follows:

Put together your down payment

A down payment is a lump sum that’s paid up-front on a property purchase. The higher your down payment, the less you’ll need to take out in the form of a mortgage. In Canada, the minimum down payment depends on the purchase price. For a home of $500,000 or less, it’s 5%. For homes between $500,000 and $999,999, it’s 5% on the first $500,000 and 10% on the rest. For homes selling for $1 million or more, you’ll need a minimum down payment of 20% of the purchase price.

Consider getting a mortgage pre-approval

You can get a mortgage pre-approval by visiting your lender and having them view your finances. They can then tell you how much they’ll lend you and at what interest rate—and those terms are locked in for a specified period of time.

Gather your documents

Once you’re ready to take out a mortgage, you’ll need to prepare some documentation. Mortgage lenders will want to see your government-issued ID, proof of employment and income, documentation of your down payment and information about other assets and debts. After they’ve reviewed your financial situation, they will tell you how much they’ll lend you and on what terms.

What’s the difference between a loan and a mortgage?

A mortgage is a type of loan, secured with real estate, designed specifically to finance the purchase of a property. So, while all mortgages are loans, not all loans are mortgages.

Here are some of the key differences between a loan and a mortgage: