With debt being so common these days—the average Canadian consumer carried a credit card balance of $4,245 at the end of last year, according to TransUnion—you might be wondering how, exactly, outstanding credit card debt might affect your mortgage eligibility, and whether it’s something you should be worried about. Here’s what you need to know.

How credit card debt can hurt (or help) a mortgage application

If you have a relatively small credit card balance and diligently make your minimum payments on time, that debt is unlikely to have any effect at all on your mortgage application. But a history of overdue payments or a large credit card balance—especially when combined with other forms of debt—often reduces the amount you can borrow for a home purchase, and it might even disqualify you for a mortgage altogether.

To understand how credit card debt plays into a mortgage assessment, you need to look at two different factors: credit score and debt-to-income ratio.

How credit scores affect mortgage applications

Falling behind on minimum credit card payments or carrying a balance that’s more than 35% of your total credit limit can hurt your credit rating. That’s a problem, because lenders use credit scores to determine overall mortgage eligibility as well as the interest rate you’ll pay.

Banks usually won’t approve borrowers whose scores are less than 600, while trust companies require a score of 550 or more. (Scores of 660 to 900 fall into the ranges of “good,” “very good” and “excellent.) Even if lower-score applicants are approved, the rate of interest offered will be extremely high, since the most favourable rates are reserved for applicants with the best credit; their history with borrowing and repayment indicates they are lower-risk.

Higher interest rates translate into higher mortgage payments, which in turn lowers your mortgage loan affordability.

How debt-to-income ratio affects your mortgage application

When you apply for a home loan, lenders want to make sure you can afford your mortgage payments in addition to all your other housing expenses and debt payments.

More specifically, the total cost of your mortgage and all other housing expenses (including property taxes, heat, and/or 50% of condo fees, if applicable) should be no greater than 32% of your gross (pre-tax) income, although lenders will occasionally extend that to 39%. This is called your gross debt service ratio (GDS).