But I couldn’t accept the idea of taking on a bigger mortgage than the one I already had. The deal is done, but looking back, I think the question that concerned me more was: Am I comfortable with the mortgage I need to buy my new digs?

Angela Calla is a mortgage broker based in Port Coquitlam, B.C., and the author of The Mortgage Code, which is a money-saving guide to moving up the property ladder (the stages of homeownership, from initially having a smaller, less expensive place to buying and selling your way into more expensive real estate).

Whether you’re buying your first home, upsizing or buying a second property, she says assessing your affordability is the first step towards homeownership, and it requires more homework than a quick Google search. It’s only once you have developed a clear picture of your personal finances—hopefully with the guidance of a financial planner—that you can make an informed decision about the mortgage you can afford.

“It should be normal practice for people to review their budget, their financial products, their bank statements and think about what their goals are,” she adds. “The difference in people who are more financially successful is not in their actual income. It’s the people who commit the time to review their finances regularly.”

How to calculate mortgage affordability

First, let’s define mortgage affordability. Though it’s sometimes used in reference to the cost of living in a particular city relative to the average income in that area, you should think about it as the amount a bank or financial institution will allow you to borrow based on your income, debt and living expenses.

Your mortgage affordability is based on:

Your annual income before tax

Your monthly debt payments, which includes credit cards, loans and car payments

Housing costs such as property taxes, heat and half of your condo/HOA fees (if applicable). For the latter, only half the amount is used, because condo fees can cover things like property maintenance, insurance and some utilities, which are not used in debt-service calculations for other types of properties.

According to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, a mortgage is affordable when your gross debt service (GDS) ratio—which accounts for your housing costs—doesn’t exceed 39%. To be considered affordable, your total debt service (TDS) ratio—which accounts for housing costs as well as other debt obligations—must not surpass 44%.

To calculate your gross debt service ratio:

Add up your housing costs (i.e. your mortgage payments, property taxes, heating and, if applicable, half of your condo fees . Divide them by your gross income, which is your total earnings before taxes and deductions. To obtain your GDS in the form of a percentage, multiply the result by 100.

Let’s say your household brings in a combined $130,000 per year, and you expect to pay $3,000 per month on the mortgage for your new single-family home, plus another $500 on property taxes and $150 on heating. In the eyes of lenders, you would have a GDS of 38%.