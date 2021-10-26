“There are a number of reasons why renting works better for a lot of Canadians,” says Millie Gormely, a financial consultant and certified financial planner at IG Wealth Management in Thunder Bay, Ont. “Renting can actually create freedom, both physically, since you’re not tied down to a house, and financially, when it’s done right,” she says.

Is it reasonable to rent for life? Want to know how to get ahead financially when renting? Here are some strategies, and real renters who use them.

Rent vs buy: Is buying always better?

Does it make sense to rent or buy? At some point, you’ve probably heard that renting is “throwing money down the drain,” but is that really true? The money you spend on rent is, in fact, paying for your shelter. And while ownership is seen as having the added bonus of building home equity and assumed to appreciate in value, the idea that homeownership is always the savvier financial decision may just be flawed.

A new study commissioned by the realty company Royal LePage concluded that owning was more financially beneficial than renting in the long-term, in 91% of the 278 cases they analyzed. However, that conclusion was dependent on several factors, including coming up with a 20% down payment, which is just not doable for many Canadians (that works out to $100,000 on a $500K home). Considering that the average house price in Canada stands at $686,656 (as of September 2021), you can decide whether that’s realistic. (One-third of homeowners admit they needed help from their parents for a downpayment.)

Even if you can scrape together the downpayment, there are also “extra” costs on top of your monthly mortgage payment, like property tax, land-transfer taxes, legal fees, home insurance and maintenance fees. So, the idea that the costs of homeownership are always building wealth, isn’t always true, since a good chunk of your money isn’t simply paying off the principal balance on your mortgage.

But what about the financial stability homeownership provides?

For someone who has owned a home for decades, selling now and investing the proceeds can make good sense, says Gormely. “There’s a lot to be said for taking that money and investing it in a way that’s going to maintain itself as much as possible,” she says. House proceeds can top up your tax-free savings account (TFSA), and you can put the rest in an investment vehicle that will generate income that can hopefully pay your rent.

But for most of us, betting our golden years on the future value of a home is a deceptively big risk.

“The whole concept of basing your retirement on the idea that you’ll be able to sell your house and get rich is something that worked well for the baby boomers, but I don’t think we can rely on that going forward,” says Gormely. The housing market is going to continue to change over time, and there’s no way to tell what it will be like when you’re finally ready to sell, say, 30 years from now, she says.