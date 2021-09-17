All of which explains why many of today’s millennials seek interest-free or low-interest loans from the Bank of Mum and Dad (“BOMAD” henceforth). Between 50% and 75% of millennials expect to tap the BOMAD for help coming up with a down payment.

I recently discussed the millennial home ownership bind on Patrick Francey’s The Everyday Millionaire podcast. Francey is a seasoned entrepreneur and real estate investor, and CEO of the Real Estate Investment Network (REIN). These days, most REIN members who have at least one “door” (investment property beyond a principal residence) are almost by definition millionaires. I appeared despite the fact our family owns no investment real estate, apart from REIT ETFs in a purely electronic portfolio: “clicks instead of bricks,” as I explained on the show.

My daughter, soon to be 30, has been in Hong Kong the last few years but hopes to return to Canada soon and is making noises about becoming a homeowner. Ironically, Helen was once briefly employed at REIN and, as I told Francey, my wife and I regret not having made the plunge into an investment property back when houses, even second ones, were much more affordable than they are in 2021.

Since we have no other children, this may not be insurmountable, but I can empathize with baby-boomer couples who have two or three children looking to buy.

On one hand, you can view assistance in making a down payment as the proverbial “giving with a warm hand rather than a cold hand”—an early first installment on inheritance.

On the other, not all financial advisors are on board with the idea of retiring baby boomers going into debt to finance their children’s real estate. Francey is one. “Many very successful people realize too late—or never—that they do their children a serious disservice ‘giving’ kids money to buy a home,” he says. “I think parents must be very intentional when it comes to how they support their kids…many successful people are who they are because they received no help at all, aside from encouragement and love.”

Francey does not believe parents should make an outright gift of a down payment. Nor does he think parents should take on debt “unless it’s a written agreement and the repayment terms are clear.” More acceptable is a repayable loan, possibly with no interest or payable perhaps 10 years hence, but “loan only.” He has done both with his own children. “My view today is, I am absolutely the last resort/safety net, and that’s not to say I wouldn’t let my daughter and her family file for bankruptcy if it was to come to that. I will always provide a roof over her family’s head and food on the table.”

Mortgage expert and author Calum Ross, of Toronto-based The Mortgage Management Group, has some experience with BOMAD as it relates to his two daughters. “As a divorced dad, BOMAD was restructured and now runs as a privately-held entity: BOD [Bank of Dad.],” Ross quips.