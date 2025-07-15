Buying a new build? You may qualify for a CMHC Eco Plus refund
CMHC Eco Plus is a new program that encourages Canadian home buyers to opt for energy efficiency. Here’s how it works, plus more programs for greener homes.
Advertisement
CMHC Eco Plus is a new program that encourages Canadian home buyers to opt for energy efficiency. Here’s how it works, plus more programs for greener homes.
Without exception, when you purchase a home in Canada with a down payment of less than 20%, you have to pay a CMHC insurance premium (also known as mortgage default insurance or mortgage loan insurance). It’s a federally mandated requirement, administered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and it serves the dual purpose of protecting lending institutions while enabling purchasers to get into the housing market sooner, with a down payment as low as 5%.
CMHC insurance premiums range from 0.6% to 4.5% of the total mortgage amount (the smaller the down payment, the higher the rate), and they are typically tacked onto the mortgage. To help take the bite out of that expense, a new sustainability initiative called CMHC Eco Plus offers a 25% partial premium refund to buyers of newly built energy-efficient homes. CMHC Eco Plus launched on July 8, 2025. Let’s look at the details and how home buyers can benefit.
To qualify for CMHC Eco Plus, a new house or condo “must meet the building standards of eligible certifications or the energy efficiency target based off the EnerGuide Rating System (ERS).” Eligible certifications include Energy Star, R-2000, LEED, Passive House and others. The full list of eligible standards is available on the CMHC’s website.
In a recent CMHC mortgage consumer survey, 61% of respondents said energy-efficient features were an important factor in their home-purchasing decision-making. The CMHC Eco Plus program aims to nudge you in the direction of choosing a more energy-efficient new home—a decision that could amount to a higher sticker price but also pay dividends in terms of long-term energy savings.
Here’s an example of how much you can save: if you purchased a new home for $500,000 with a 10% ($50,000) down payment and a 90% mortgage ($450,000), the CMHC insurance premium would be 3.1% of your loan, which is $13,950. If your home meets one of the recognized energy-efficiency standards, you can apply for the 25% CMHC Eco Plus rebate, which would be $3,487.50. (See all CMHC insurance premiums, and use MoneySense’s mortgage insurance calculator to estimate your cost.)
Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized quote, whether you’re buying, renewing or refinancing.
To get a refund from CMHC Eco Plus, home buyers who have mortgage insurance must submit an application to the CMHC within two years of their mortgage’s closing date. You’ll need to provide either the final certificate from one of the eligible certification programs and/or the home’s EnerGuide label or EnerGuide Renovation Upgrade Report (RUR). Get more details from CMHC Eco Plus.
What about Canadians who already own a home? There’s a CMHC incentive program for you, too.
As the CMHC shared in a YouTube video, “we want to make it easier for more CMHC mortgage loan insurance clients to buy, build or renovate green.” With that in mind, the organization offers those home owners the Eco Improvement initiative. If you spend at least $20,000 on energy-efficiency improvements within the program’s three categories—renewable energy systems, mechanical systems, and building envelope—then you’re eligible to apply for a 25% premium refund.
There’s also Natural Resource Canada’s Oil to Heat Pump Affordability program, which offers up to $10,000 in rebates for lower-income Canadians currently heating their homes with oil to transition to energy-efficient heat pumps.
Nearly 400,000 Canadian households have participated in the Canada Greener Homes Grant program, a government initiative that was mothballed in the spring of 2024 (the feds say the funds allocated for the program were depleted much sooner than anticipated). In its wake, another initiative known as the Canada Greener Homes Affordability Program is slated to launch before the end of 2025.
Although few details have been released, the National Resources Canada (NRCan) program is designed to provide low- to median-income home owners and tenants with “no-cost home retrofits, such as insulation and heat pumps.” We’ll share more details as they become available.
Share this article Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linkedin Share on Reddit Share on Email
Inflation hit 1.9% in June as car prices rose. Strong job gains and steady core inflation suggest the Bank...
Canadians are using AI for money matters, from budgeting to financial planning. Read these expert tips to get better...
Many Canadian job seekers are using ChatGPT and other AI tools to apply for work. Here’s how to use...
Many Canadians are doing home improvement projects this summer, from plants to swimming pools. Read expert tips to get...
Condo owners hoping to buy a house are stuck in a stalled market as sales in Canada continue to...
A quarter of Ontario mutual fund dealers say customers were sold unneeded products.
CMHC says rents in some major cities are easing due to increased supply and slower immigration, but renters are...
Both mutual funds and ETFs have their place, and the right one for you comes down to your financial...
The Conference Board of Canada expects wage hikes will pick up speed in the coming years as the pace...
Many retailers offer buy now, pay later programs to encourage spending. Understand the risks, including how your BNPL data...