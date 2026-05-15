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Shoppers come and go from a Canadian Tire store in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Investing

Stock news: Barrick’s gold-fuelled profit boom leads a busy week of earnings

Canadian investors got a wave of earnings news this week, from Barrick’s profit surge to stronger results at Cineplex...

Stock news: Barrick’s gold-fuelled profit boom leads a busy week of earnings
A server works on the patio of a pub in the ByWard Market in Ottawa, on Friday, June 23, 2023.

News

Young Canadians face another difficult summer job market

Canada’s summer job market is slowing down, with fewer openings and rising youth unemployment challenging young workers.

Young Canadians face another difficult summer job market
FILE - A worker fuels an Air Canada jet at DFW International Airport in Grapevine, Texas, Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Investing

Stock news: Air Canada leads TSX earnings roundup with guidance pause amid fuel uncertainty

A mixed Q1 earnings roundup that includes gains from Bombardier and Gildan alongside losses at Spin Master and others.

Stock news: Air Canada leads TSX earnings roundup with guidance pause amid fuel uncertainty
The Rogers Communications sign is marks the company's headquarters in Toronto, April 25, 2012.

Investing

Stock news for investors: Tech pops, retail drops in uneven earnings week

BlackBerry’s Nvidia-driven rally and Lululemon’s selloff highlighted a mixed week for Canadian stocks, alongside strong results from Teck Resources...

Stock news for investors: Tech pops, retail drops in uneven earnings week
A person pumps gas at a gas station in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

Auto

High gas prices are fuelling car-free dreams

Thinking of ditching your car? Experts break down the real costs, savings, and trade-offs of life without a vehicle...

High gas prices are fuelling car-free dreams
The BlackBerry logo located in the front of the company's B building in Waterloo, Ont. on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

Investing

Stock news: Cogeco, Roots, and BlackBerry deliver earnings gains but outlooks remain mixed

Quarterly results show profit gains at Cogeco, Roots and BlackBerry despite ongoing revenue pressure and uneven forward guidance.

Stock news: Cogeco, Roots, and BlackBerry deliver earnings gains but outlooks remain mixed
FILE - This is the sign on a Lululemon store in Pittsburgh on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Interactive fitness company Peloton and athletic wear maker Lululemon have announced a five-year partnership, Thursday, Sept. 28, effectively closing the curtain on Lululemon's recently acquired connected fitness device, Mirror.

Investing

Stock news for investors: Mixed fortunes for Lululemon, Couche-Tard, and Power Corp

Lululemon profits dip, Couche-Tard surges, and Power Corp declines. Here’s what investors need to know about Q4 results...

Stock news for investors: Mixed fortunes for Lululemon, Couche-Tard, and Power Corp
Fuel prices are displayed as a person fills up their car with gas at a station in Montreal on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Save

Drive gently and carry a loyalty card: ways to take the edge off high pump prices

Gas prices soar amid Middle East conflict, but Canadians can cut costs by driving efficiently, maintaining vehicles, comparison shopping,...

Drive gently and carry a loyalty card: ways to take the edge off high pump prices
A worker is shown at Algoma Steel in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario on Friday, April 25, 2025

Investing

Stock news for investors: Goeasy shares plunge nearly 60% after lender suspends dividend

Canadian companies face a turbulent quarter, with Algoma Steel losing big and Transat posting gains amid major corporate moves.

Stock news for investors: Goeasy shares plunge nearly 60% after lender suspends dividend
Passengers arrive at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb.11, 2026.

Travel

Jet fuel surge pushes airline fares higher

Global airlines, including Air Canada and WestJet, are raising fares and fuel surcharges as jet fuel prices soar following...

Jet fuel surge pushes airline fares higher