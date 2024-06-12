For those of you who can’t afford the $35-million castle with its own moat that was recently featured in Robb Report as “Home of the Week,” take heart. There is a plethora of reasonably priced home security options out there, covering everything from CCTV cameras to door and motion-detector alarms to door locks and video doorbells. You can also choose from a large number of home security companies in Canada. The costs for security systems are wide-ranging, from under $100 for a single camera or a video doorbell to thousands of dollars for a full range of products and monitoring services.

Home security systems in Canada

When my wife and I moved to a home in the Niagara Region, the previous owners asked us if we wanted to assume their security system contract. Having never had a security system, we thought the $70-a-month fee seemed like a hefty expense. But in the ensuing months, between the odd week or two away and hearing of the occasional break-in in our area, we found ourselves revisiting the idea of having a home security system installed.

It’s worth noting there are many ways to make your home more resistant to break-ins, among them: installing solid-core or metal doors, deadbolt locks and window locks; adding exterior lighting and motion sensors; erecting an exterior fence; and purchasing safe storage for your valuables.

But in our case, recognizing that we do travel sometimes for more than a week or two, we literally wanted the added sense of security that an electronic system affords. And the logical starting point for us, as it is for many consumers, was to Google “home security systems” to see what’s out there. And when you do that, the first page that pops up is filled with listings ranging from Bell Smart Home Security Systems (formerly AlarmForce) to Telus Automated SmartHome Security Systems (formerly ADT) to alarm systems and sensors at The Home Depot.

We discovered that virtually all of the major phone companies have gotten into the security game. In addition to Bell and Telus, I saw links for Rogers home security pages and storefront operations. There’s a good chance Costco and Best Buy will be on that first or second results page, too. With so many options and price points, how should a home owner choose?

Self-installed vs. professionally installed security systems

A major point of distinction between these different players is that some, like The Home Depot and Costco, are in the business of selling products that you buy and install yourself, whereas the telecommunications companies provide the product with no upfront cost but require you to sign a monthly contract. Depending on your contract and whether you are an existing customer, they may or may not charge you an installation fee. Below are a few examples.

Bell Canada home security

Bell offers an entry-level contract whereby you can choose an indoor/outdoor camera, a video doorbell or a smart thermostat along with a mobile app for $9.99 per month, if you sign a three-year contract and have an eligible internet or mobility package. That package also includes free installation, which Bell values at $199. Packages go up from there, with the company’s “Best” option priced at $39.99 per month. It includes a host of additional product choices, from motion detectors to smoke and heat detectors to smart locks. Also included in the mix is “private guard response (where available).”

Telus home security

Similarly, Telus’s Smart Home Security Plan options range from $15 a month for “Basic Protection” (tied to a three-year term) to $44 a month for “Total Protection.” The basic plan consists of self-monitoring from your phone, and it includes one camera. If you are a Telus customer, installation costs $175; if you are not, then the install is $450. Total Protection offers professional monitoring and free installation and a choice of three security devices in addition to the one camera. All these plans are tied to three- to five-year contracts.