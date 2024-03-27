Are solar panels worth the cost in Canada?

A solar panel system can help you to reduce your carbon footprint, but from a financial perspective, solar may or may not make sense for your home. As a starting point, here’s what you’ll need to consider:

Your household’s energy consumption—if your monthly and annual energy needs are low (for example, the monthly bill is well under $100), the cost of a solar system probably isn’t justified, but if your electricity needs are much higher, that’s a stronger argument in favour of going solar

The size and scope of the solar photovoltaic (PV) system needed to match your electricity demands

How efficient your system will be based on the size and angle of your roof and which direction it faces with respect to the sun (southern exposure is best)

How much sunshine and snow your area typically gets

How much you’re willing to spend

The average Canadian household uses 11,135 kilowatt hours (kWh) of electricity per year, but your usage depends on the climate where you live, the size of your home, how airtight and well insulated it is and—one of the biggest factors—your energy consumption habits. For instance, the energy used by two families living in identical homes can differ considerably when one only turns on the AC during the hottest days of the year and the other leaves it running all summer long.

Do you want a system that covers all your electricity costs or just a portion of them? The following questions can help you to decide:

How much energy do you use annually?

What are your highest-usage and lowest-usage months?

How much are you spending on electricity on a month-to-month and annual basis?

What is the cost and payback period of a system that will meet all your energy needs versus just a certain percentage?

Ultimately, it comes down to personal choice. Some home owners find peace of mind knowing they’re covering all their electricity needs despite the higher cost of installing more solar panels. Others are happy to begin with a more modest solar array—perhaps with the mindset of expanding the system down the road.

That will also help you decide whether to invest in a backup battery solution. Without one, during the summer months you won’t store any energy and you could simply lose a lot of the energy your solar cells produce. And during our long, cold winters, solar systems produce a lot less energy, especially if there are several cloudy days in a row. Having a backup battery serves a dual purpose: storing excess energy your solar system produces on sunny days, and providing an additional source of energy during power outages and on cloudy days when your solar system likely won’t generate enough electricity to meet your needs.

How much do solar panels cost in Canada?

The good news: solar panels have really come down in price, often costing less than a third of what they did a decade ago. You can now find solar panels that work out, on average, to $2.50 to $3.50 per watt. Also, you may be able to lower your costs with a government grant (more on this below).

Bear in mind, though, that the cost of a solar system includes not just the panels and potentially a backup battery bank but also the mounting hardware required (for roof or ground), the inverter that converts direct current (DC) to the alternating current (AC) that powers your home, and labour.

To give you an idea of how the cost of installed solar systems can vary across the country, the website Energy Hub pegs the average price at $3.01 per watt, which in turn adds up to $22,500 for a 7.5-kW system. That average reflects costs that range from $2.34 to $2.59 per watt in Ontario to $4 per watt or more in Nunavut.

To give you a real-world example, in early 2023 I asked Ontario-based Delta Energy Solutions to estimate the cost of installing a solar system in my own home in Ridgeway, Ont. It offered quotes for two options: $19,238 (taxes included) for a 5.46-kW installed solar system, which averages out to $3.52 per watt, and $30,707 for a 15.51-kW system, which averages out to a far more cost-effective $1.97 per watt. The upfront labour costs are pretty much the same, whether it’s a smaller or larger system, so the cost difference mostly comes from the price of the solar panels. Putting those numbers into perspective, for our home the 5.46-kW system would only cover a portion of our monthly electricity needs, whereas the 15.51-kW system would meet all our electricity needs for most months of the year.