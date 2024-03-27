Advertisement

Dark, milk and white chocolate bars stacked on top of each other

Shopping

Why is chocolate getting so expensive?

Canadian chocolate shoppers will be hard-pressed to find any deals this year. Here’s why prices are climbing, and what...

A woman pumps gas into her sedan

Budgeting

What is the Canada Carbon Rebate? Plus, dates and amounts for 2024 rebates

The Canadian government will send out carbon pricing rebates in April 2024. See how much you can expect to...

A man cashes out at the grocery store

News

Canada’s inflation rate slows to 2.8% in February as price growth unexpectedly eases

A drop in cellular and internet service prices, as well as slower growth in grocery prices, drove the second...

A smiling young woman drives a car

Auto

The cost of getting your B.C. driver’s licence: driving school, road tests and more

A couple is seen sitting on a sofa looking at a TV with it displaying Netflix logo

Strategic Shopper

The best streaming services in Canada: The value of each—plus a few free ones

We outline the movies and shows available on each streaming service, plus the cost, number of users and other...

View of a sail away party on Disney Fantasy

Travel

How to save money on a Disney Cruise

Planning a magical Disney cruise doesn’t have to cost your family a fortune. Here are some cost-effective ways to...

A woman shops for skin care in a drugstore.

Spend

How to avoid paying the pink tax on clothes, toys and other everyday items

Too often, companies charge a premium for products aimed at women and girls. One mom shares how she’s saying...

A customer uses her credit card to pay for groceries

Credit Cards

Benefits, fees, hidden perks: Choosing the right credit card for your lifestyle

Credit cards can help you build a credit history and maintain a good credit score. Here’s how to find...

Friends sit together on a rooftop overlooking a sky filled with hot air balloons

Credit Cards

The best travel credit cards in Canada for 2024

These impressive travel cards can help turn your everyday spending into flights, hotels and more.

A pile of paper bills representing different currencies from around the world

Credit Cards

The best no foreign transaction fee credit cards in Canada for 2024

Cards that waive or refund the fee for foreign currency charges are few and far between—but if you’re a...

