After speaking to several contractors and having floor plans drawn up by an interior designer, we were told to budget approximately $90,000 for the renovation. While we knew our project list was substantial—a full kitchen, bedroom, ensuite bathroom, living room, laundry facilities and storage closets—that large number was still hard to swallow. However, none of us had the time or skills required to take on the reno work ourselves. Fortunately for us, our contractor was receptive when I asked what we could do to save money. He told me there were still ways to spare my bank account: I could source and deliver materials myself, shop around for deals on appliances and fixtures, and obtain all of the required work permits. Taking on those tasks would save him time and save me money, he explained. And it did, to the tune of $18,000—our renovation came in under budget at $72,000 in the end.

I’m living proof that you don’t necessarily need handyman skills to save money on a home renovation. Here are some strategies anyone can use, with recommendations from general contractor Vince Spitale of Kitchen and Bath Guys in Toronto.

Ask your contractor which tasks you can take on to cut costs

If you’re willing to take on some logistical work or even general labour, your contractor can give you a to-do list that will help save money. Spitale says some clients comfortable doing their own demolition—taking down old cabinets, for example—which saves his crew time and reduces costs. There are other simple tasks you can take on too, like prepping a work site by laying down drop sheets to protect floors. “Remember, if you are not doing this, someone else is—and that translates into dollars.”

Even if you lack skills, there may still be jobs your family can handle themselves with clear instruction from a professional. Ask your contractor what you can take on yourself and what the savings will be; you may be pleasantly surprised. “On one occasion, we had to remove hardwood floors on the entire main floor of a house,” Spitale says, noting that pulling up boards, nails and staples can take hours. He suggested that the client spend a day tackling this job to cut costs. “He got a good set of knee pads and pliers and his two teenage sons, and they got to work!”

Keep lines of communication open with your contractor—especially about your budget

Communication is a huge part of staying on budget, so make sure you hire a contractor who is reliable, communicative and budget-conscious. Besides interviewing them beforehand, look at customer feedback on HomeStars or Google reviews to determine if they’re reputable. “You want to make sure your contractor has a good understanding of where you need to be with spending,” Spitale says. “They should be able to anticipate any potential issues that could push the project over budget and, more importantly, explain them to you before the job starts.”

Once you find a good communicator, talk over your plan together. According to Spitale, overlooking necessary steps, materials and timing are what often causes renovation projects to go over budget. To avoid creeping renovation costs, make sure you understand what’s required from you at every stage of your project. Have your contractor provide you with a list of materials needed in each stage of the renovation, allowing you to get one step ahead. When materials are on-site and ready to go, it keeps the renovation moving along quickly and prevents costly delays. “If you are able to facilitate a lot of the legwork involved in a project, this can present significant savings,” Spitale says.

Be realistic with your budget, saving where you can but investing where it counts

Homeowners should be realistic about what “on budget” really means to them. According to Spitale, if you’re within 10% of your original target, you’re in decent shape. Essentially, if you planned to spend $10,000 and your project comes in at $9,000 or $11,000, consider yourself on track.

Just like any other product, home renovation supplies are available at a wide variety of price points. When choosing materials like kitchen cabinets, tile, lighting or flooring, consider buying well-reviewed products from big-box stores instead of opting for more expensive custom or brand-name options. You don’t want to buy low-quality materials, but there are many well-made generic products that allow you to achieve a high-end look and durability for less. The same line of thinking applies to things like kitchen cabinetry, as you can cut the cost nearly in half if you opt for prefab over custom. As always, talk to your contractor, as they may be able to recommend specific products that meet your needs while allowing you to save money.