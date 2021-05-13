Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Spend

Take the 2021 MoneySense audience survey—and you might win!

Help us get to know you better! Survey responses...

Take the 2021 MoneySense audience survey—and you might win!
real estate agent looking at floor plans on laptop

Investing

How much real estate should you have in a balanced portfolio?

REITs and REIT ETFs offer exposure to residential or...

How much real estate should you have in a balanced portfolio?
person installing flooring inside a home

Real Estate

Ways to finance a home renovation in Canada

With the pandemic keeping more of us at home,...

Ways to finance a home renovation in Canada
Best credit cards

Credit Cards

Canada’s best credit cards 2021

Find credit cards that offer you more cash back...

Canada’s best credit cards 2021
Best BMO credit cards

Credit Cards

BMO credit cards: A breakdown of the bank’s best cards 2021

Choose the right credit card option for your lifestyle,...

BMO credit cards: A breakdown of the bank’s best cards 2021
Best Air Miles Credit Cards in Canada

Credit Cards

Canada’s best Air Miles credit cards

With excellent options for all types of collectors, there’s...

Canada’s best Air Miles credit cards

Credit Cards

Canada’s 10 best Mastercard credit cards for 2021

Mastercards offer the assurance of near-universal acceptance. Here are...

Canada’s 10 best Mastercard credit cards for 2021
Older man and younger man working on home repairs

Ask a Planner

Can you claim a principal residence exemption on real estate occupied by a child?

Jim has lived in his home, rented part of...

Can you claim a principal residence exemption on real estate occupied by a child?
looking out the window

Credit Cards

BMO Air Miles World Elite Mastercard Review

Savvy Air Miles collectors know they can boost their...

BMO Air Miles World Elite Mastercard Review

Credit Cards

Canada’s best no fee credit cards 2021

These cards provide perks without an annual fee.

Canada’s best no fee credit cards 2021