How to save money on home renovations (even if you’re not handy)
You don't have do be a DIYer to pitch in and reduce the cost of your next home improvement project. These tips from a reno veteran and contracting pro will get you started.
When my husband and I bought a house with my mom in 2015, it was a leap of faith for everyone involved—but we had a plan. We’d turn the unfinished basement into a stunning living space for my mother and we would live upstairs with our two young kids. It was a win-win situation: My mom would get a brand new suite designed to her specifications, and we’d have plenty of room for our growing family. Plus, since we planned on sharing the cost of utilities and other house-related expenses, we’d all save some money in the long run.
After speaking to several contractors and having floor plans drawn up by an interior designer, we were told to budget approximately $90,000 for the renovation. While we knew our project list was substantial—a full kitchen, bedroom, ensuite bathroom, living room, laundry facilities and storage closets—that large number was still hard to swallow. However, none of us had the time or skills required to take on the reno work ourselves. Fortunately for us, our contractor was receptive when I asked what we could do to save money. He told me there were still ways to spare my bank account: I could source and deliver materials myself, shop around for deals on appliances and fixtures, and obtain all of the required work permits. Taking on those tasks would save him time and save me money, he explained. And it did, to the tune of $18,000—our renovation came in under budget at $72,000 in the end.
I’m living proof that you don’t necessarily need handyman skills to save money on a home renovation. Here are some strategies anyone can use, with recommendations from general contractor Vince Spitale of Kitchen and Bath Guys in Toronto.
If you’re willing to take on some logistical work or even general labour, your contractor can give you a to-do list that will help save money. Spitale says some clients comfortable doing their own demolition—taking down old cabinets, for example—which saves his crew time and reduces costs. There are other simple tasks you can take on too, like prepping a work site by laying down drop sheets to protect floors. “Remember, if you are not doing this, someone else is—and that translates into dollars.”
Even if you lack skills, there may still be jobs your family can handle themselves with clear instruction from a professional. Ask your contractor what you can take on yourself and what the savings will be; you may be pleasantly surprised. “On one occasion, we had to remove hardwood floors on the entire main floor of a house,” Spitale says, noting that pulling up boards, nails and staples can take hours. He suggested that the client spend a day tackling this job to cut costs. “He got a good set of knee pads and pliers and his two teenage sons, and they got to work!”
Communication is a huge part of staying on budget, so make sure you hire a contractor who is reliable, communicative and budget-conscious. Besides interviewing them beforehand, look at customer feedback on HomeStars or Google reviews to determine if they’re reputable. “You want to make sure your contractor has a good understanding of where you need to be with spending,” Spitale says. “They should be able to anticipate any potential issues that could push the project over budget and, more importantly, explain them to you before the job starts.”
Once you find a good communicator, talk over your plan together. According to Spitale, overlooking necessary steps, materials and timing are what often causes renovation projects to go over budget. To avoid creeping renovation costs, make sure you understand what’s required from you at every stage of your project. Have your contractor provide you with a list of materials needed in each stage of the renovation, allowing you to get one step ahead. When materials are on-site and ready to go, it keeps the renovation moving along quickly and prevents costly delays. “If you are able to facilitate a lot of the legwork involved in a project, this can present significant savings,” Spitale says.
Homeowners should be realistic about what “on budget” really means to them. According to Spitale, if you’re within 10% of your original target, you’re in decent shape. Essentially, if you planned to spend $10,000 and your project comes in at $9,000 or $11,000, consider yourself on track.
Just like any other product, home renovation supplies are available at a wide variety of price points. When choosing materials like kitchen cabinets, tile, lighting or flooring, consider buying well-reviewed products from big-box stores instead of opting for more expensive custom or brand-name options. You don’t want to buy low-quality materials, but there are many well-made generic products that allow you to achieve a high-end look and durability for less. The same line of thinking applies to things like kitchen cabinetry, as you can cut the cost nearly in half if you opt for prefab over custom. As always, talk to your contractor, as they may be able to recommend specific products that meet your needs while allowing you to save money.
And remember that there’s always the opportunity to tweak your space down the road. You may want a high-end chef’s range but if it’s out of budget, consider a more affordable option and remember that you can always upgrade it later.
One place you should never compromise is behind the walls of your home. Always invest in high-quality electrical and plumbing materials, for example. “These will be more expensive to repair [later on] in the event of failure, as getting to them isn’t easy in most cases.” If you have to tear open a wall or floor to replace something you initially saved money on, those savings will likely be cancelled out by repair costs.
So, yes, it is possible to get a high-quality, beautiful renovation without breaking the bank. All you need is the right contractor, some foresight, and a little elbow grease.
MoneySense editors calculated the savings you can expect if you take on some of the tips mentioned above, based on the lower end of the national average fee for contractors. Only take on tasks you’re comfortable with to avoid injuries or affecting your insurance coverage, as your policy may not cover damages if you opt to not use a licensed professional for tasks like electrical work.
|Expense
|What you spend
|What you can save
|Picking up materials
|$50/hour at approximately 5 hours
|$250
|Prepping a work site
|$50/hour at approximately 1 hour
|$50
|Removing carpet
|$50/hour at approximately 2 to 4 hours
|$100 to $200
|Removing hardwood
|$50/ hour at approximately 5 to 10 hours
|$250 to $500
|Painting a room
|$640 per room (approximately)
|$485 per room, including two gallons of paint and supplies
*The above estimates are based on home renovations in Toronto. Prices may vary, especially from province to province and city to city.
