Related Articles

Planting food is one way to save money that is good for the earth (hand holding seedling)

Save

Save money, save the planet: Our favourite products and strategies for eco-friendly living

MoneySense celebrates Earth Day by sharing our editors’ top tips for reducing waste, saving money and shrinking our environmental...

Chrystia Freeland shown, as the tech industry responds to the federal budget for 2024

Save

How will the changes to capital gains in Canada affect tech sector?

Tech industry warns that the budget's capital gains proposals could cause “irreparable harm.”

A woman on her phone trying to get the money back from a scam.

MoneyFlex

6 phishing scams targeting young Canadians (and how not to fall for them)

Gen Z isn’t immune to phishing scams. Find out the most common schemes targeting young Canadians and how to...

A pile of paper bills representing different currencies from around the world

Credit Cards

The best no foreign transaction fee credit cards in Canada for 2024

Cards that waive or refund the fee for foreign currency charges are few and far between—but if you’re a...

Two recovered stolen vehicles are shown ahead of a news conference in Montreal, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, on car theft in Quebec and Ontario. Looking for a break on car insurance premiums is often top of mind for drivers. And finding ways to reduce that figure is especially important now, when rampant thefts have led to higher insurance costs.

Auto Insurance

How to deal with the rising costs of auto insurance due to car theft

Insurance is high on frequently stolen vehicles. Here’s how to reduce your premiums.

A woman kneels on the floor, looking into an empty basket with her child.

RESPs

6 ways Canadians can invest in an RESP on a tight budget

It’s challenging to balance education savings with the high cost of living. Here are six ways to invest in an...

Grocery store produce aisle with inflating food prices

Shopping

Grocery inflation in Canada: New report for spring 2024

Grocery inflation to fall below 2% this spring, report predicts.

Friends sit together on a rooftop overlooking a sky filled with hot air balloons

Credit Cards

The best travel credit cards in Canada for 2024

These impressive travel cards can help turn your everyday spending into flights, hotels and more.

Auto

The real costs of buying a car

What a car loan can do to your credit and borrowing capacity, and how interest and add-ons really do...

Outside of the Toronto Eaton Centre, showing a bustling retail industry for Canada's GDP growth

News

Statistics Canada reports real GDP up in January 2024

How is Canada’s GDP right now? There’s growth, and that’s good.

