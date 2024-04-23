Severe storms can bring high winds and freezing rain, which can damage and knock down power lines. Floods, wildfires, hurricanes and tornadoes also cause lengthy power outages, lasting for hours or days. A prime example of extreme weather conditions here in Canada is the ice storm that gripped Quebec in April 2023. At the height of the resulting power outage, over one million residents were without power, and over 400,000 were still in the dark two days later. Only households with some form of backup power supply could keep their lights and furnaces on—which not only means staying comfortable, but also not losing money on spoiled food, and other inconveniences.

In the past, severe storms like this were so rare that they were called “100-year storms”—as in “once in a century.” But scientists now predict that by the end of the 21st century, 100-year storms could happen every year. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, “When it comes to weather, exceptional has become the ordinary. Around the world, once-in-a-lifetime storms are now happening back-to-back. … We are no longer living in a period of climate stability but in a period of rapid climate change.”

In this article, I’ll look at different options for home backup power, including portable and standby generators fuelled by gas or propane, and portable power stations and whole-home systems powered by batteries.

Cost of a home backup power supply in Canada

Gas, propane or natural gas–powered portable generator Battery-powered portable power station Gas-powered standby generator for whole home Battery-powered whole-home system Capacity 6.6 kWh to 108 kWh 1 kWh to 25 kWh 26 kWh 1 kWh to 90 kWh Cost including installation (if applicable) $400 to $3,000 $350 to $4,200 $15,000 to $18,000 $1,000 to $68,000+

Limitations of outdoor backup generators

When the power goes out, most Canadians have little choice but to find their flashlights and throw on an extra sweater (or find ways to keep cool) until it comes back on. To stay warm, some may rely on a secondary heat source such as a wood stove.

Home owners who want backup power can buy a gas-powered generator for about $400. Note that you need to keep fuel on hand, and generators this size can only back up 1,500 W (watts) of energy—that’s enough to power your furnace or a window AC unit for just a few hours. Another obvious drawback is that these generators can only be used outside, so most apartment and condo dwellers are out of luck.

As for a whole-house gas or propane standby generator that ties into your home’s circuit panel, it costs about $15,000 to $18,000 for an installed 26-kWh system (plus the cost of gas), according to Jamie Peterfi, an electrician and the owner of Keener Group Inc., an electrical contractor in St. Catharines, Ont. Home owners can buy smaller or larger systems as needed. (It’s also possible to rent a standby generator—check with your power company or an HVAC vendor.)

But apart from the cost, not to mention the higher carbon footprint of burning fossil fuels, outdoor generators don’t always fare well in harsh winter conditions. During the major storm that hit Fort Erie, Ont., in December 2022, 15,000 residents were left without power, some for as long as four days. Gale-force winds topped 100 kilometres per hour. Peterfi recalls that “the wind-driven rain and snow caused the air intake of generators to freeze up, producing an ice block that wouldn’t allow them to run very long.” So, many of those who shelled out all that money were still left in the dark.

Battery backup power for home power outages

What’s the alternative to gas and propane backup generators? Battery backup solutions. They’re not yet mainstream here in North America, but they’re an increasingly popular and often more affordable alternative to generators.