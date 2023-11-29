Is the Ioniq 5 a good car?

It’s a terrific car. This eye-catching Hyundai electric vehicle offers a quiet, controlled and relaxing driving experience. It strikes a beautiful balance of comfort and responsiveness, thanks in part to a dedicated EV-only body structure and Hyundai’s latest EV powertrain architecture. Combined, these form the basis of a ride that delivers a refined overall experience with an excellent feel of stability and comfort across a wide range of road surfaces. It’s a smooth highway cruiser that delivers a surprisingly comfortable ride on bumpy backroads.

Photo courtesy of Hyundai

The Ioniq 5 stands out with striking design inside and out, and it comes equipped with the latest in Hyundai’s safety and connectivity tech.

The Preferred Long Range model, priced at $52,999, features a generous 77-kWh battery that can recharge from empty in 10 hours on a level 2 charger and deliver a 488-kilometre range. When fast-charging, the Ioniq 5 can gain over 100 kilometres of range in just minutes.

Fun fact Using paddles mounted behind the steering wheel, Ioniq 5 drivers can choose the precise level of regenerative braking they like with just a few clicks. Whether you prefer to coast when releasing the throttle, enjoy a one-pedal driving experience or something in between, the i-Pedal system makes it easy to customize the feel of your Ioniq 5 on the fly.

The Ioniq 5 is AJAC’s pick for best EV

The Ioniq 5 has impressive accolades, too. It was picked as Best EV and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year by dozens of motoring experts at the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada’s 2023 Canadian Car of the Year awards, beating out rivals like the Kia EV6 and Ford Mustang Mach-E. The Ioniq 5 beat or tied its competition for the top score in every testing category. It also swept the competition with the highest score for subjective value—often a strong indication of a “vehicle of the year” contender.

Canadian car buyers can take these wins as a seal of approval from a panel of Canada’s top motoring experts. The Ioniq 5’s must-have list of features and connectivity tech help it earn a place on our list as the best family EV, with no shortage of awards from industry experts backing it up as a top choice.

How much is insurance for a Hyundai Ioniq 5? Auto insurance quotes are based on several factors, including your age, location and more. Here’s the estimated monthly cost to insure a 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 for these driver profiles: Female, age 35, living in Toronto, with a clean driving record: $178

Male, age 35, living in Toronto, with a clean driving record: $182

Gender X, age 35, living in Toronto, with a clean driving record: $180 Quotes provided by Ratehub*. (Ratehub and MoneySense are both owned by Ratehub Inc.) Policies include $1 million liability coverage, $1,000 collision deductible and $1,000 comprehensive deductible, with discounts for bundling and UBI.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 specifications

Starting price: $48,999

$48,999 Body type: Compact crossover SUV

Compact crossover SUV Powertrain layout: Rear motor, rear-drive or dual-motor AWD

Rear motor, rear-drive or dual-motor AWD Horsepower: Up to 320

Up to 320 Torque (lb-ft): Up to 446

Up to 446 Battery capacity: Up to 77.4 kWh

Up to 77.4 kWh Range: Up to 480 km

Up to 480 km Charging time: Approximately 6.7 h at 240 V

Approximately 6.7 h at 240 V Energy consumption (kWh/100 km as per NRCan): 18.6 (combined)

Prices and specifications are subject to change.

