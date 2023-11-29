Hyundai Ioniq 5: The best family EV in Canada for 2024
Strikingly designed inside and out, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a great EV for family road trips and everyday adventures.
If you’re looking for an electric vehicle (EV) in Canada that is great for the whole family, you should seriously consider the Hyundai Ioniq 5. It drives wonderfully and it’s roomy inside. The Ioniq 5’s interior offers more head room, leg room and shoulder room in the rear seats than the comparably sized Ford Mustang Mach-E and Nissan Ariya. The Ioniq 5 also has about 16% more cargo capacity than these segment competitors—excellent for family road trips.
It’s a terrific car. This eye-catching Hyundai electric vehicle offers a quiet, controlled and relaxing driving experience. It strikes a beautiful balance of comfort and responsiveness, thanks in part to a dedicated EV-only body structure and Hyundai’s latest EV powertrain architecture. Combined, these form the basis of a ride that delivers a refined overall experience with an excellent feel of stability and comfort across a wide range of road surfaces. It’s a smooth highway cruiser that delivers a surprisingly comfortable ride on bumpy backroads.
The Ioniq 5 stands out with striking design inside and out, and it comes equipped with the latest in Hyundai’s safety and connectivity tech.
The Preferred Long Range model, priced at $52,999, features a generous 77-kWh battery that can recharge from empty in 10 hours on a level 2 charger and deliver a 488-kilometre range. When fast-charging, the Ioniq 5 can gain over 100 kilometres of range in just minutes.
Using paddles mounted behind the steering wheel, Ioniq 5 drivers can choose the precise level of regenerative braking they like with just a few clicks. Whether you prefer to coast when releasing the throttle, enjoy a one-pedal driving experience or something in between, the i-Pedal system makes it easy to customize the feel of your Ioniq 5 on the fly.
The Ioniq 5 has impressive accolades, too. It was picked as Best EV and Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year by dozens of motoring experts at the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada’s 2023 Canadian Car of the Year awards, beating out rivals like the Kia EV6 and Ford Mustang Mach-E. The Ioniq 5 beat or tied its competition for the top score in every testing category. It also swept the competition with the highest score for subjective value—often a strong indication of a “vehicle of the year” contender.
Canadian car buyers can take these wins as a seal of approval from a panel of Canada’s top motoring experts. The Ioniq 5’s must-have list of features and connectivity tech help it earn a place on our list as the best family EV, with no shortage of awards from industry experts backing it up as a top choice.
Auto insurance quotes are based on several factors, including your age, location and more. Here’s the estimated monthly cost to insure a 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 for these driver profiles:
