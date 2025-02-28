Whether you’re using a public charger on the go or plugging in at home, the cost of keeping your electric vehicle (EV) powered up can sneak up on you. But the right credit card can make up for some of the cost through cash back or rewards points. So, don’t wait: we’ve gathered the best credit cards in Canada to power up your EV—and your wallet—at the same time.

Best credit cards for EV charging in Canada

featured Gold: Best for EV charging CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite Card Earn 4% cash back on electric vehicle charging. GO TO SITE Annual Fee: $120 Interest Rates: 20.99% purchase, 22.99% cash advance, 22.99% balance transfer Welcome offer: $250 value Earn a 10% cash back welcome bonus of up to $250 (first 4 statements). Offer not available to QC residents. Terms and conditions apply. featured Silver: Best for EV charging RBC ION+ Visa Earn 3 Avion points per dollar spent on electric vehicle charging. GO TO SITE Annual Fee: $48 Interest Rates: 20.99% purchase, 22.99% cash advance, 22.99% balance transfer Welcome offer: $101 value Earn 14,000 Avion points upon approval – that’s $100 of value in gift cards! Apply by May 7, 2025. featured Bronze: Best for EV charging BMO CashBack World Elite MasterCard Earn 3% cash back on electric vehicle charging. GO TO SITE Annual Fee: $120 Interest Rates: 21.99% purchase, 23.99% cash advance, 23.99% balance transfer

Why trust us MoneySense is an award-winning magazine, helping Canadians navigate money matters since 1999. Our editorial team of trained journalists works closely with leading personal finance experts in Canada. To help you find the best financial products, we compare the offerings of major institutions, including banks, credit unions and card issuers. Learn more about our advertising and trusted partners.

Compare credit cards for EV drivers

Use the table below to compare EV charging credit card options, or keep scrolling for our editors’ top picks. Can’t see all the details on your screen? Simply slide the columns using your fingers or trackpad, or you can hover your mouse over the table to access the scroll bar at the bottom.

Best card by category

Annual fee Rewards on EV charging

Equivalent return on spending Spending cap for bonus rate

Earn at the same rate for gas purchases Discount on gas purchases Personal annual income requirement

Recommended credit score Apply now (featured cards only) CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite

$120 (rebated first year)

4% cash back 4% First $20,000 in purchases per year Yes Up to $0.10 per litre at Pioneer, Fas Gas, Ultramar and Chevron stations $60,000 per year 725 or higher Go to site RBC ION+ Visa

$48 3 Avion points per $1 spent 3.42% No limit Yes None None specified None specified Go to site BMO CashBack World Elite Mastercard

$120 3% cash back 3% First $300 per statement cycle Yes Up to $0.07 per litre at Shell gas stations $80,000 per year 760 or higher Go to site Amex SimplyCash Preferred

$120 4% cash back 4% No limit Yes None None specificed 725 or higher Go to site CIBC Costco Mastercard

$0 3% cash back at Costco gas stations



2% cash back at other stations 3% at Costco stations



2% at other stations First $5,000 in purchases per year Yes Up to $0.10 per litre at Pioneer, Fas Gas, Ultramar and Chevron stations $15,000 per year 560 or higher Not available

MoneySense award winners

Dive into the pros and cons of the top three best credit cards for EV charging in Canada. We’ve also included options for Canadians who would prefer an American Express or no-annual-fee card.

How we determine the best credit cards The MoneySense editorial team selects the best credit cards by assessing the value they provide to Canadians across various categories. The most important criteria in our best credit cards for EV charging ranking are the return on spending for EV charging purchases, annual fee and other perks, such as gas discounts for Canadians who drive hybrid cards. Our rankings are an unbiased source of information for Canadians. The addition of links from affiliate partners has no bearing on the results. Read more about how MoneySense makes money.

Gold: Best credit card for EV charging

At a glance: The CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite is our top pick for electric and hybrid vehicle drivers in Canada, offering an unbeatable 4% cash back on EV charging as well as groceries. Plus, this card delivers consistent rewards across categories with bonus rates on everyday spending like dining, transit and recurring bills. Also, save up to $0.10 per litre for your hybrid or other car at select gas stations with Journie Rewards.

featured CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite go to site Annual fee: $120 (rebated first year) Rewards: 1% to 4% cash back 4% cash back on eligible gas, EV charging and grocery purchases

2% on dining, daily transit and recurring payments

1% on everything else Welcome offer: Earn 10% cash back (up to $250 in cash back on your first four statements), plus a first-year annual fee rebate. Offer not available to Quebec residents. go to site Card details Interest rates 20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers Income required Personal income of $60,000 or household income of $100,000 Credit score 725 or higher

Pros and cons Pros High earning on major categories: The highest earn rate for EV charging and gas in Canada, and one of the highest for groceries.

The highest earn rate for EV charging and gas in Canada, and one of the highest for groceries. Fuel discounts: If you drive a hybrid, you’ll also enjoy the savings with Journie Rewards of up to $0.10 per litre at Pioneer, Fas Gas, Ultramar and Chevron stations.

If you drive a hybrid, you’ll also enjoy the savings with Journie Rewards of up to $0.10 per litre at Pioneer, Fas Gas, Ultramar and Chevron stations. Broad spending categories: Enjoy boosted rewards on more purchases; for example, the transportation spending category includes taxis, ride sharing and public transit.

Enjoy boosted rewards on more purchases; for example, the transportation spending category includes taxis, ride sharing and public transit. Easy redemptions: Redeem cash back anytime for a minimum of $25. Many cards issue rewards once a year.

Cons Less competitive base earn rate: A rate of 1% is pretty standard but lower than some other cards.

A rate of 1% is pretty standard but lower than some other cards. High income requirement: It may be more difficult to qualify for this card than some others.

Silver: Best credit card for EV charging

At a glance: The RBC ION+ Visa is one of RBC’s newest credit cards and another great option for electric and hybrid vehicle drivers. It has a low annual fee, and it offers 3 Avion points for every $1 spent on EV charging, as well as grocery, dining and even digital gaming. Plus, for your hybrid or other car, cardholders enjoy fuel savings at Petro-Canada and earn the same 3 points for every $1 on gas purchases.

featured RBC ION+ Visa go to site Annual fee: $48 Rewards: 1 to 3 points per dollar 3 Avion points per $1 spent on groceries, dining, food delivery, rides, gas and EV charging, streaming, digital gaming and subscriptions

1 point on all other purchases Welcome offer: Get 14,000 Avion points upon approval ($100 value). Apply by May 7, 2025. go to site Card details Interest rates 20.99% on purchases, 22.99% on cash advances, 22.99% on balance transfers Income required None specified Credit score None specified Point value 1 RBC Avion point = Up to $0.023 when redeemed for travel using RBC’s Air Travel Redemption Schedule.

Pros and cons Pros Rewards: Earn 3 points per $1 spent on major spending categories, including EV charging. Plus, there’s no earnings cap.

Earn 3 points per $1 spent on major spending categories, including EV charging. Plus, there’s no earnings cap. Fuel savings: If you drive a hybrid, you’ll also enjoy the discount of $0.03 per litre at Petro-Canada stations and 20% more Petro-Points.

If you drive a hybrid, you’ll also enjoy the discount of $0.03 per litre at Petro-Canada stations and 20% more Petro-Points. Fee rebate for students: Get a fee rebate by opening an RBC Advantage Banking Account for Students.

Get a fee rebate by opening an RBC Advantage Banking Account for Students. Extra perks: Get mobile device insurance, a three-month complimentary DashPass subscription, and earn 50 Be Well points per $1 spent on eligible purchases at Rexall.

Cons Rewards complexity: The Avion points system, which includes three membership tiers, is more complex than some other loyalty programs.

The Avion points system, which includes three membership tiers, is more complex than some other loyalty programs. Limited insurance: The insurance offerings are limited for an annual-fee card. Some no-fee cards offer better coverage.

Bronze: Best credit card for EV charging

At a glance: The BMO CashBack World Elite Mastercard is another great credit card option, offering excellent earn rates across categories. Earn 3% cash back on EV charging and gas purchases. This is a great card for frequent drivers and travellers, with complimentary roadside assistance and travel insurance. Plus, gas savings at Shell locations for drivers of hybrid and gas cars.

featured BMO CashBack World Elite Mastercard go to site Annual fee: $120 (waived first year) Rewards: 1% – 5% cash back 5% cash back on groceries

4% back on transit

3 % back on gas and electric vehicle charging

2% on recurring bill payments

1% back on everything else Welcome offer: Earn up to 10% cash back during your first 3 months on up to $2,600 in purchases. go to site Card details Interest rates 21.99% on purchases, 23.99% on cash advances, 23.99% on balance transfers (21.99% in Quebec) Income required Personal income of $80,000 or household income of $150,000 Credit score 760 or higher

Pros and cons Pros High earn rates: Earn up to 5% back in four major spending categories, including 3% on EV charging and gas.

Earn up to 5% back in four major spending categories, including 3% on EV charging and gas. Comprehensive roadside assistance: With a free basic membership in the Dominion Automobile Association, get four free service calls per year, including towing (up to 10 km), tire changes, winching, battery boosts, lockout assistance, emergency fuel delivery and more.

With a free basic membership in the Dominion Automobile Association, get four free service calls per year, including towing (up to 10 km), tire changes, winching, battery boosts, lockout assistance, emergency fuel delivery and more. Fuel savings: Hybrid drivers will appreciate the fuel discount of up to $0.07 per litre at Shell locations.

Hybrid drivers will appreciate the fuel discount of up to $0.07 per litre at Shell locations. Insurance offerings: Extensive insurance for a cash back card, including coverage for travel medical, rental cars, baggage, flight delays and more.

Extensive insurance for a cash back card, including coverage for travel medical, rental cars, baggage, flight delays and more. Easy redemptions: Redeem your cash back any time for as little as $1.

Cons Earning caps: The bonus categories have low monthly spending limits, ranging from $300 to $500, which is restrictive for a premium card. Purchases above these monthly limits earn at the 1% base rate.

The bonus categories have low monthly spending limits, ranging from $300 to $500, which is restrictive for a premium card. Purchases above these monthly limits earn at the 1% base rate. High income requirements: This card may be less accessible.

Best American Express card for EV charging

At a glance: The American Express SimplyCash Preferred is a solid option for electric and hybrid vehicle drivers. Even though you earn the base rate of 2% on EV charging, that’s still the highest base earn rate in Canada. And if you need gas on occasion, you’ll earn an impressive 4%. Plus, get insurance coverage and access to Amex benefits.

featured Amex SimplyCash Preferred go to site Annual fee: $120 Rewards: 2% – 4% cash back 4% cash back on eligible gas and grocery purchases

2% cash back on everything else Welcome offer: Earn a bonus 10% cash back on all purchases for your first three months (up to $2,000 in purchases) and a $50 statement credit when you make a purchase in month 13 (total value of up to $250). go to site Card details Interest rates 21.99% on purchases, 21.99% on cash advances Income required None specified Credit score 725 or higher

Pros and cons Pros Generous earn rates: Get 4% back on gas and groceries, and a strong 2% on EV charging and all other purchases.

Get 4% back on gas and groceries, and a strong 2% on EV charging and all other purchases. Insurance offerings: Get extensive travel coverage as well as mobile device coverage.

Get extensive travel coverage as well as mobile device coverage. No income requirement: This cash back card is very accessible.

This cash back card is very accessible. Exclusive Amex perks: Get access to dining and retail experiences, Front of the Line event access, and tailored monthly Amex Offers.

Get access to dining and retail experiences, Front of the Line event access, and tailored monthly Amex Offers. Free supplementary cards: Maximize the card’s cash back potential with another card.

Maximize the card’s cash back potential with another card. Refer-a-friend bonus: Earn up to $750 cash back annually for approved referrals.

Cons Inflexible redemptions: Cash back is issued as a statement credit once a year in September.

Cash back is issued as a statement credit once a year in September. Amex acceptance: Amex is not as widely accepted as Visa or Mastercard.

Amex is not as widely accepted as Visa or Mastercard. Mediocre insurance coverage: The card comes with 10 different types of insurance, like extended warranty, purchase protection, travel accident, rental car theft and damage, and more. However, the card has smaller coverage amounts and more limitations than other premium cards.

Best no-fee card for EV charging

At a glance: The CIBC Costco Mastercard is a no-fee cash back card for Costco members and a good option for electric and hybrid vehicle drivers. Earn 2% cash back on EV charging and 3% on Costco gas. Purchases at other gas stations earn you 2% rewards. Forget your Costco membership card? Don’t worry—this card is all you need to show at the big warehouse retailer.

featured CIBC Costco Mastercard Annual fee: $0 Rewards: 1% to 3% cash back 3% at restaurants and at Costco gas stations

2% back at other gas stations and at Costco.ca

1% on all other purchases (including Costco) Welcome offer: None at this time. Card details Interest rates 20.75% on purchases and 22.49% on cash advances Income required $15,000 per year Credit score 560 or higher

Pros and cons Pros High earn rates: Earn 2% on EV charging and gas purchases not at Costco, and 3% on Costco gas purchases and dining.

Earn 2% on EV charging and gas purchases not at Costco, and 3% on Costco gas purchases and dining. Mobile device insurance: Get coverage for up to $1,000—a rarity for no-fee cards.

Get coverage for up to $1,000—a rarity for no-fee cards. Accessible: There’s no annual fee and a low income requirement. Plus, with a $50,000 personal or $80,000 household income, you’re eligible for a complimentary upgrade to a World Mastercard.

There’s no annual fee and a low income requirement. Plus, with a $50,000 personal or $80,000 household income, you’re eligible for a complimentary upgrade to a World Mastercard. Free additional cards: Extra earning at no added cost.

Extra earning at no added cost. Installment payment option: Use the CIBC Pace It installment program to spread the cost of large Costco purchases over several months at a lower interest rate.

Cons Low earning at Costco: Surprisingly, it’s not the most rewarding card for Costco shopping, earning only 1% back on in-store purchases. (See the best credit cards for shopping at Costco.)

Surprisingly, it’s not the most rewarding card for Costco shopping, earning only 1% back on in-store purchases. (See the best credit cards for shopping at Costco.) Exclusive to Costco members: Only available to those with a Costco membership ($65).

Only available to those with a Costco membership ($65). Limited redemption options: Rewards are issued once a year as a cash back gift certificate only redeemable at Costco.

Rewards are issued once a year as a cash back gift certificate only redeemable at Costco. Earning caps: You’ll only earn on the first $5,000 spent annually on EV charging/gas and on the first $8,000 on Costco.ca purchases.

FAQ about EV charging

Get answers to frequently asked questions about charging electric vehicles in Canada, including charging times and costs, and locations of Petro-Canada charging stations.

How long does it take to charge an electric vehicle?

This is a bit like asking how long it takes to fill a pool. The answer depends on the size of the pool, the hose you’re using and even the weather. While there’s no one-size-fits-all answer, understanding a few key factors will help you estimate charging times, whether you’re topping up overnight or fuelling up on a road trip.

Charging time depends on the power source, the car’s charger and its battery size, and even weather conditions:

The power source: A basic household outlet could take days to fill up an EV—think of it as trickling water into a barrel with a tiny spout. A faster home setup, like a 240-volt charger you’d use for a dryer, cuts that down to just a few hours overnight. Public stations are fast-charging and are the speediest option. Those can juice up your battery in less than an hour.

The vehicle: Take a small battery, like in a Nissan Leaf—it might charge fully in seven to eight hours with a 240-volt setup, or about an hour with a fast charger. A bigger battery, say in a GMC Hummer EV, could take closer to 13 hours at home or around two hours with fast charging.

Take a small battery, like in a Nissan Leaf—it might charge fully in seven to eight hours with a 240-volt setup, or about an hour with a fast charger. A bigger battery, say in a GMC Hummer EV, could take closer to 13 hours at home or around two hours with fast charging. Weather: Weather can nudge these times a bit—cold or hot days might slow things down—but it’s usually a minor factor. Extreme temperatures, however, can considerably increase charge time. Extreme cold can reduce battery efficiency by around 20% to 40%.

So, charging could range from a quick 20 to 120 minutes at a fast station to a leisurely five to 13 hours at home, depending on your setup and EV.

How much does it cost to charge and electric vehicle?

At home, where most EV owners charge, costs tie into your electricity bill. In a city like Toronto, charging overnight during off-peak hours might run you less than $1 per day—around $300 a year for the average driver. That’s a steal compared to a tank of gas. Rates vary by location and time, though. The cost can be higher during peak hours and in pricier regions.

Public charging stations offer convenience but often come with a fee. Some charge by time (e.g., $0.30 per minute), some charge by energy use (e.g., $0.40/kWh), and some charge a flat rate per session (e.g., $5 to $7 for a quick boost). Energy-based billing is still developing in Canada. Free stations exist too—you may find them near businesses or in parks—but they’re not the norm. Fast-charging spots, like superchargers, tend to cost more for their speed, though they save you time on the go.

The makeup of your EV matters, too. A smaller battery, like in a plug-in hybrid, costs less to fill than a big one in a full electric SUV. Efficiency plays a role as well. More efficient models stretch each charge further, trimming costs.

So, you can expect a range of prices: roughly $0.78 daily at home in a city like Toronto (during off-peak hours) to around $10 for a quick public top-up on the road. Compared to gas-powered vehicles, EVs usually win on savings, especially with smart charging habits.

EV charging stations in Canada

How many public charging stations are there currently? Canada’s public EV charging network has grown impressively, with around 27,000 chargers available as of March 2024—nearly triple the number from four years ago. And under the Federal Emissions Reduction Plan, Canada plans to add 50,000 more chargers by 2030. Where are EV charging stations located in Canada? Charging stations are peppered across the country, with hotspots in the more populous provinces. Quebec leads the pack with over 9,000 public ports, followed by Ontario. Toronto alone boasts over 2,400 charging ports within 15 kilometres of the city. British Columbia and Alberta also have many chargers, while smaller provinces like Prince Edward Island and the territories have fewer but growing options. Though urban centres dominate, rural areas seem to be catching up. What companies offer public charging in Canada? Several charging companies operate in Canada. ChargePoint, a major player, operates nationwide, alongside Tesla, which runs its exclusive Supercharger network. FLO stands out with a coast-to-coast presence, covering cities like Toronto and remote spots like Saskatchewan. Shell Recharge Solutions (formerly Greenlots) and General Electric (GE) are also options. Other global companies like Electrify America are active in Canada, though they focus more on the U.S.

Petro-Canada EV charging

Petro-Canada was the first major gas retailer to expand on Canada’s EV charging infrastructure. In 2019, it opened an EV charging station in Victoria, B.C., marking the completion of Canada’s Electric Highway, the nation’s first coast-to-coast network of fast chargers.

How much does Petro-Canada charge for EV charging? Drivers in Canada pay a straightforward rate of $0.50 per minute to charge, with no extra fees for connecting or idling. How many charging stations does Petro -Canada have? There are more than 50 Petro-Canada EV charging locations along the Trans-Canada Highway across Canada, keeping travellers charged from east to west. See locations on this map.

