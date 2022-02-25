Find your next credit card. What kind of credit card are you looking for? Get matched with the best cards for you in under 2 minutes at ratehub.ca. Let's get started. I want to earn rewardsI want to pay low interest You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

The best credit cards for gas in Canada

Best cash back credit card for gas

With the Dividend Visa Infinite, CIBC offers a strong contender in the cash back credit card category, especially for drivers, and even more so if you add your grocery bill to this card. With a return of 4% on gas and groceries, this card is designed to put money back in your pocket. There are a few other bonus categories through which to earn cash back, including 2% on daily transit (including rideshares and public transit), so it’ll get you rewards on all modes of transit, as well as 2% on dining and recurring payments.

Annual fee: $120 (rebated for the first year) Interest rates: Purchases 20.99%, cash advances 22.99%, balance transfers 22.99% (21.99% on cash advances for Quebec residents).

Earn rate on gas: 4%

Rewards on other purchases: 4% cash back on groceries, 2% on dining, daily transit and recurring bills, and 1% back on everything else.

Welcome bonus: Get 10% cash back for all purchases on your first four statements, or first $2,500 in purchases (up to $250 in cash back). After that, the earn rate becomes 4% on gas and grocery purchases and 1% cash back on everything else.

Additional benefits: Emergency travel medical; car rental collision and loss damage insurance; mobile device insurance; plus save up to $0.10 per litre at participating Chevron, Ultramar and Pioneer gas stations when you link your card with Journie Rewards.

Income required: $60,000 or $100,000 as a household

Get more details about the CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite*

Best no-fee cash back credit card for gas

The Tangerine Money-Back Mastercard has no annual fee and it offers straight cash rewards, which gives it strong appeal to a large number of Canadians. Credit cardholders are rewarded with 2% cash back on unlimited purchases in two categories that include gas, groceries, restaurants and drug stores. Opt to have your cash automatically deposited into a Tangerine savings account and receive 2% cash back in a third category. (You’ll earn 0.5% on everything else.) The current welcome bonus will put $250 into your account if you spend at least $5,000 in your first three months. Plus, you can transfer balances from higher-interest cards at a low promotional interest rate of 1.95% for six months. For those who want to monetize their fuel purchases without paying for the privilege, this no-frills card is a winner.

Annual fee: $0 Interest rates: Purchases 19.95%, cash advances 19.95%, balance transfers 19.95%

$0 Earn rate on gas: 2% cash back

2% cash back Rewards on other purchases: 2% in up to two other spending categories of your choice and 0.5% cash back on everything else.

2% in up to two other spending categories of your choice and 0.5% cash back on everything else. Welcome bonus: Earn 10% cash back (up to $100) when you spend $1,000 on everyday purchases within the first 2 months of having the card. Must apply before February 28, 2022.

Earn 10% cash back (up to $100) when you spend $1,000 on everyday purchases within the first 2 months of having the card. Must apply before February 28, 2022. Additional benefits: Purchase assurance and extended warranty

Purchase assurance and extended warranty Income required: $12,000

Get more details about the Tangerine Money-Back Credit Card*

Best credit card for gas with roadside assistance

On face value, the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite is a strong money back card offering a 3% return on gas, grocery and recurring bill payments (and 1% back on everything else). The return rate on gas would be enough for the card to place on our list, but it’s actually the roadside assistance (among other perks) that make it a standout card for drivers. Cardholders have complimentary emergency road services through an included Deluxe membership with TD Auto Club. This package includes 24-hour emergency assistance calls, towing, lockout and winching services, traffic accident emergency transportation, meals, accommodations and necessities, and even reimbursement options for issues TD Auto Club was unable to assist with. Plus, cardholders have auto rental loss and collision insurance and discounts at Avis and Budget. For frequent commuters or road-trippers, these perks can easily cover the card’s annual fee.