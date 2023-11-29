This next-generation EV went on to earn the favour of owners, reviewers and industry authorities alike. According to most experts, it remains one of its best offerings after several years of racking up positive reviews and awards.

Is the Mustang Mach-E a good car?

Yes, for many reasons. This SUV has excellent road manners. The Mustang Mach-E’s interior offers a roomy cabin with easy-to-fold seats. The added storage of the front-mounted “frunk” is a key draw, along with a strong technology and safety package. The Mach-E has tempted many electric-curious shoppers to buy their first electric car.

In today’s used market, shoppers can expect to find plenty of selection for lightly used EVs, with many vehicles offering winter-ready all-wheel drive (AWD) and priced around $50,000. With many Canadian shoppers considering AWD a mandatory feature these days, a used Ford Mustang Mach-E puts a persuasive AWD-equipped pick into the same pricing ballpark as a brand-new front-drive competitor.

With an eight-year factory battery warranty, available Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) perks and virtually no ongoing maintenance, a used Mustang Mach-E gives shoppers a strong taste of modern electric motoring without the waiting lists and pre-delivery inspection (PDI) charges. (For more recommendations for pre-owned vehicles, read my picks for the best used cars in Canada.)

Fun fact The Mustang Mach-E is available with BlueCruise, a hands-free driver support system that enables extended periods of hands-free driving on pre-qualified divided highways. When entering a compatible stretch of highway (called a Blue Zone), drivers can engage BlueCruise with a click and experience hands-free driving while they keep their eyes on the road.

Best EV at the Canadian Car of the Year awards

There’s a more important reason for calling the Mach-E a top pick for a used EV: it’s an award-winner when it comes to the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada’s 2022 Canadian Car of the Year testing data. When the Mach-E was originally tested by this panel of Canadian experts, it took the top score in the category, leaving both the Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia Niro EV trailing behind by a considerable margin.

After dozens of judges submitted their scores, the Ford Mustang Mach-E came away with top marks virtually across the board—including for cargo, refinement, throttle response, ride comfort and features. This impressive showing in its first year of testing strongly indicates that Ford got the Mustang Mach-E just right, right out of the gate.

How much is insurance for a Ford Mustang Mach-E? Auto insurance quotes are based on several factors, including your age, location and more. Here’s the estimated monthly cost to insure a 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning for these driver profiles: Female, age 35, living in Toronto, with a clean driving record: $178

Male, age 35, living in Toronto, with a clean driving record: $179

Gender X, age 35, living in Toronto, with a clean driving record: $178 Quotes provided by Ratehub*. (Ratehub and MoneySense are both owned by Ratehub Inc.) Policies include $1 million liability coverage, $1,000 collision deductible and $1,000 comprehensive deductible, with discounts for bundling and UBI.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E specifications

Starting price: $54,999

$54,999 Body type: SUV

SUV Powertrain layout: Rear motor, rear-drive or dual motor AWD

Rear motor, rear-drive or dual motor AWD Horsepower: Up to 480

Up to 480 Torque (lb-ft): Up to 634

Up to 634 Battery capacity: Up to 88 kWh

Up to 88 kWh Range: Up to 483 km

Up to 483 km Charging time: Approximately 10 h at 240 V

Approximately 10 h at 240 V Energy consumption (kWh/100 km as per NRCan): 20.7 (combined)

Prices and specifications are subject to change.

Read more about autos: