When should you sell a used car?
It’s true, new vehicles lose value the moment they’re driven off the lot. Here’s how to minimize car depreciation, plus the best time to resell.
Even before that unmistakable new-car smell disappears, a new car has become a depreciating asset—it’s no longer worth what you paid for it, and it will keep losing value over time. Huge downer, right? While you can’t avoid car depreciation, you can reduce how much value your new ride loses. You can even start thinking about depreciation before you buy a car. We’ll explain how, as well as the best time to sell a used car and how to get the best price for it.
Car depreciation is the difference between a vehicle’s purchase price and its resale value. Unless the car is a collector’s item—say, a classic car—its resale value will decline over time. (A car’s value can go up, but this is very, very rare. Remember the pandemic-related car shortage of 2021?!)
Understanding how fast a vehicle depreciates and why can help you pick one that’s more likely to retain value over time.
Brand-new vehicles lose more value in their first year of ownership than in any other year after, starting as soon as you drive it out of the dealership. Why? People are willing to pay a premium for a new car. Once it’s been “used” at all, it becomes less valuable and attractive to a potential buyer. Unless the value drops significantly, there would be no benefit to buying a slightly used vehicle rather than spending a bit more to get a brand new one. Plus, newer models keep coming out, so the desirability of your car—and its value—will decline.
The table below shows how quickly a new $35,000 vehicle, such as a Subaru Outback, is likely to depreciate over the first five years. The rate of depreciation will vary by model. To find yours, search online for the make and model plus the word “depreciation,” or get an estimate of your car’s resale value on Canadian Black Book. More on this below, under “How to calculate depreciation and set a price.”
|Time
|Depreciation rate
|Car value
|Brand-new Subaru Outback
|n/a
|$35,000
|End of year one
|22% ($7,700)
|$27,300
|End of year two
|9.5% ($10,293.50)
|$24,706.50
|End of year three
|9.5% ($12,640.62)
|$22,359.38
|End of year four
|9.5% ($14,764.76)
|$20,235.24
|End of year five
|9.5% ($16,687.11)
|$18,312.89
Cars depreciate by 50% somewhere between turning three and four years old. That’s why three years marks a significant point in car ownership. Depreciation is the largest single expense of owning a new vehicle—more so than other average lifetime ownership expenditures such as insurance, regular maintenance and gas.
Multiple factors contribute to depreciation in both new and used cars. These factors may be brand- or model-specific, and others apply to all vehicles. For example, luxury models often lose some value due to reduced popularity over time, whereas the resale values of all makes and models are affected by issues related to their age and condition. On the other hand, a cheap commuter car could lose its value much faster, depending on the mileage and what types of roads it’s driven on.
If you’re planning to sell your car as used at the two- to three-year mark, knowing what causes a drop in value over time can help you set a competitive asking price.
In Canada, car drivers average about 16,000 clicks per year. When you put your car up for sale, buyers will note the age of the vehicle and the number on its odometer. If your average annual mileage is significantly higher than 16,000 kilometres, that will suggest to buyers that your vehicle will need imminent maintenance, affecting the sale price. (Something to note if you’re in the market to buy a used car, too.)
Some vehicle brands are known for their quality, reliability and durability, while others may be known for having frequent maintenance issues. (This info is easy to find—Google the year, make and model of the vehicle and see what reviews, ratings and buying guides say about it.) If your car’s make or model has a poor reputation, buyers may haggle on the price to help absorb any short-term maintenance costs. Similarly, if the model has ever been recalled by the manufacturer, used-car buying guides and car reviewers will mention this, and it could affect the resale value.
Used cars with multiple previous owners typically depreciate more. Buyers may have concerns or suspicions about why so many people would want to part with this vehicle. They may also be dubious because multiple ownership suggests the used car has been driven and maintained to different standards over its lifetime, meaning that maintenance issues could soon follow.
Cosmetic issues such as poorly maintained bodywork and worn-looking interiors drive down the resale value of your used car. Mechanical issues will also have a significant impact on value. Even though the car may be used, people will want it to at least feel new to them. A detailing, for about $100, could make all the difference.
How do you set a realistic price for your used car? Canadian Black Book gives estimates for a car’s trade-in value. You plug in the vehicle’s year, make, model, mileage and any additional options (power sunroof, leather seats, etc.), plus your postal code, and the tool provides a resale value. To view it, though, you will need to provide your contact information.
Reducing your car’s rate of depreciation can be broken down into two categories. First, we will consider how you can plan for a reduced rate of depreciation at the buying stage. Second, we’ll cover how you can lower the rate of depreciation once you own the vehicle.
Finally, you could remove the issue of depreciation almost entirely by planning to own the car for at least five years. At this age, your vehicle will not be expected to recoup significant value.
Considering all of the above, the best time to sell a new vehicle as used might seem to be “as soon as possible.” But that would mean changing cars frequently, which isn’t practical or cost-effective. Selling a car around the three- to four-year mark might get you a better price than if you waited longer, but it only makes sense to sell if you’re not using it much. Instead, you could hang on to it longer, keep the kilometres as low as you can and maintain the car inside and out. This should result in a fair resale price when you do choose to sell.
