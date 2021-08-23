If you are buying a property with the intention to rent it out to tenants, you need a 20% down payment regardless of purchase price.

Borrowers who are self-employed or who have poor credit may require a down payment that’s larger than the minimum.

For those purchasing with a down payment of less than 20%, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) mortgage default insurance is required, in order to protect the lender from the higher potential for default in a high-ratio mortgage. The premium (the amount you pay) for this insurance ranges from 2.8% to 4% of the total mortgage. Premiums in Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec are subject to provincial sales tax as well. The premium is rolled into your mortgage amount.

If you can put together a 20% down payment, you’ll save that CMHC insurance premium, as well as the interest you’ll pay on that premium over the life of your mortgage. However, for some aspiring home buyers, saving 20% could take many years to achieve—and it’s not required, unless they are required to in order to buy a home valued at $1 million-plus, or to buy a rental property. Purchasing with less than 20% down could make financial sense, especially for buyers who expect to live in their home for five or more years, who are borrowing less than what they are approved to borrow, or who live in neighbourhoods with high rents.

If someone needs to put all their savings into a down payment to qualify for a mortgage on a home, this is a potential yellow flag. Buying under these conditions could leave them with no emergency fund for unexpected home repairs or just life’s everyday surprises. Putting all of their savings into a down payment also increases the likelihood they will not be able to save each month after making their mortgage payments, paying other home ownership costs and covering other their basic living expenses.

However, if you have enough savings to buy a home with a down payment larger than 20%, you might qualify for a home equity line of credit that can act as an emergency fund.

If a home buyer is questioning whether it’s best to leave some of their savings invested instead of putting down a larger down payment, especially if they have more than 20% down, the answer is—it depends.

Using the Home Buyers’ Plan

A first-time home buyer may be able to take up to a $35,000 Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) withdrawal under the Canadian federal Home Buyers’ Plan (HBP). A first-time home buyer is someone who has not occupied a home that they owned, or one that their current spouse or common-law partner owned, for the four years prior to the home purchase. That four-year period begins on January 1 of the fourth year prior to the year the RRSP withdrawal is taken.