Understanding mortgage affordability calculators
Mortgage affordability calculators offer a top-level estimate of what you can afford on a home. But don’t forget to factor in taxes, deductions and other expenses when building your budget.
Let’s talk about calculating mortgage affordability, which boils down to asking, “How much house can I afford?”
We know that home affordability is getting further out of reach for a lot of Canadians. But, what affects mortgage affordability? How is it calculated by financial institutions and lenders? And what are the hidden costs that should be factored into actual mortgage affordability for potential home buyers?
“When you put your numbers into a mortgage affordability calculator or work with a mortgage professional, they’ll let you know how much mortgage you qualify for,” explains Sean Cooper, mortgage broker and author of the book Burn Your Mortgage.
He says calculators are a good place to start in figuring out how much you can afford to borrow. But just because they provide you with a specific number doesn’t mean you should go and apply for that amount, he says. Other costs may not be included in those calculations.
“It’s an important exercise to sit down and confirm that you can afford to [pay that back each month] on a property, because you have to factor in things like property taxes, utilities, property condo fees—if applicable—childcare costs, as well as repairs and maintenance.”
Mortgage affordability means two things: The first is how much a person can borrow based on current income, the amount of the downpayment, living expenses (heat, taxes, etc.) as well as debt. As an individual, the higher your mortgage affordability, the “more house” you can afford.
The term affordability can also mean the cost of living in a particular part of Canada relative to the average income in that area. If housing costs are high compared to local incomes, the area is considered a less affordable place to live.
Cities like Toronto, Vancouver and Hamilton are considered “less affordable” because housing prices have outpaced the average salary, whereas in other parts of Canada, such as Saskatoon and Regina, average salaries are more in line with housing costs, which makes them “more affordable.”
In the city of Toronto, for example, the average home costs $1,136,280—nearly 23 times the 2019 average per capita income of $49,800—according to Statistics Canada and Toronto Regional Real Estate Board data.
That means Toronto is less affordable than the entire province of Ontario, where the average person made $49,500 per year in 2019 and where homes cost an average of $887,290—or roughly 18 times the average income. Meanwhile, the national average cost of a resale home in Canada is $686,650, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association, or only 14 times the national average income of $49,000.
Here’s a table showing those numbers together.
|Average cost of a home (2021)
|Average income (2019)
|Cost-to-income ratio
|Toronto
|$1,136,280
|$49,800
|23
|Ontario
|$887,290
|$49,500
|18
|Canada
|$686,650
|$49,000
|14
As a rule of thumb, the Canadian Housing and Mortgage Corporation (CMHC) suggests your monthly housing costs should represent no more than 32% of your gross household income and your total debt should not be more than 40% of your gross household income.
Canadians have a lot of mortgage debt. According to an August 2021 press release by Equifax, the average new home loan was $355,000, which was an increase of 22% from the year before.
That’s important because lenders look at what’s called the Gross Debt Service (DGS) ratio and Total Debt Service (TDS) ratio when determining the amount they will lend you. Both consider your overall debt load, income and monthly housing costs. (Learn more about Canada’s climbing debt-to-income ratio.)
The GDS ratio considers the mortgage principal, interest, taxes and heating expenses. If you’re going to buy a condo, it also considers half the monthly maintenance fee. The total amount is calculated as a percentage of your total gross annual income.
The TDS ratio calculations are similar but factor in all the other debt you may have—such as monthly car payments, credit card interest and other loans—as a percentage of your gross annual income.
If you meet the 32% GDS and 40% TDS targets and have good credit, you are likely to get your requested mortgage amount and possibly even a bit more.
On July 1, 2020, the CMHC issued new GDS and TDS limits for the mortgages it insures, capping the maximum for GDS at 35% and TDS at 42%. If you go beyond those numbers, the CMHC can refuse to insure your mortgage.
While these guidelines can be helpful in figuring out how much you can afford, Cooper is skeptical of putting too much weight behind these, especially when looking to purchase in the major cities.
“If you’re buying in a more affordable city like Winnipeg, that may be achievable,” he says. “But if you’re willing to hold yourself to a form like that and try to buy in Toronto and Vancouver, you’ve got to have a household income of $200,000 [or more], which many people don’t have.”
Income is very important in calculating the size of the mortgage you can afford. The bigger your income, the more you can generally afford. Another rule of thumb is that you can get a mortgage that is up to four times your annual gross salary. So, a rough calculation could look like this:
|Annual gross income
|Mortgage amount
|$50,000
|$200,000
|$100,000
|$400,000
|$250,000
|$1 million
These calculations don’t factor the down payment, other expenses and whether or not you can pass the stress test. So, even if a lender offers you bags of money, it’s better to figure out what you can afford versus the maximum amount you can borrow. (Read more about how mortgage stress tests work.)
Using a mortgage affordability calculator is an important first step in figuring out how much you can afford, but Cooper cautions that additional budgeting is needed as not all calculators consider your full financial profile.
“They use before tax amounts, so they don’t take into account things like taxes and other deductions like CPP and EI,” he says. “Another big shortcoming is that they don’t factor in other expenses that you might have like childcare expenses, which are very costly.”
He suggests creating yourself a mock budget for when you own the property and add other expenses like the aforementioned childcare.
“Find out if you can really afford the amount that you’ve been pre-approved for, because you could spend a million dollars on a house, but that doesn’t make financial sense.”
