Good vs. bad credit: What is a good credit score?

Your credit score is calculated based on the length of your credit history, your payment history and the amount of debt that you’re carrying. It is represented with a number between 300 and 900. The higher the number, the better your credit score, meaning you may be offered a lower interest rate on loans and credit cards. The general breakdown of credit score looks like this:

When it comes to your credit history, the longer you’ve had a record of paying off debt, the better. But aim for at least a year of good credit payment history before you apply for a mortgage. You can check your credit score and history at Equifax, TransUnion and Borrowell for free. (Read for how applying for a credit card affects your credit score.)

How does bad credit affect getting a mortgage?

There’s always risk involved when money is lent, and companies want assurance that the money will be paid back. All types of lenders, including those that offer mortgages, look at credit scores as an indicator of whether they should lend out money. (Have you considered the mortgage stress test?)

What credit score do I need to get a mortgage?

It depends on the lender, actually, says Sean Cooper, mortgage broker and author of the book Burn Your Mortgage. “If you want the most competitive mortgage rates and best options, you should aim for a credit score of at least 680.” If your score is lower, you could still get a mortgage with a bad credit rating. But your mortgage may come at a high interest rate and additional fees, which we’ll cover below.

Here’s how to get a mortgage with bad credit

Have the down payment ready

Cooper says some lenders will work with clients who have a credit score of less than 680, as long as certain criteria are met, like having a 20% down payment. “Some lenders are OK with a credit score of 620 or 640,” he says. “If you’re taking an ‘insured mortgage,’ which is [required when you purchase a home with] less than 20% down, then lenders seem to be OK with a lower credit score.”

In this situation, the mortgage will be fully insured by the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Canada Guaranty Mortgage Insurance Company or Sagen. This costs from 2.8% to 4% of the total mortgage amount, and will be added to your mortgage principal. (Find out what happens if you don’t have enough of a down payment.)

Seek out alternative or private lenders

If your score is in the 500 to 600 range, consider a private or alternative lender. These are outside the traditional mortgage providers like the big banks or credit unions.

Cooper does caution that many of these types of lenders ask for a down payment of 20% to ensure that the mortgage is insured. He also says that a borrower could expect to get a higher insurance rate, ranging from 3% to 12%, depending on the applicant’s financial history.