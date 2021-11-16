How a line of credit affects a mortgage application

Lenders consider factors like a borrower’s creditworthiness, income and existing debt before lending them money.

When it comes to mortgages, they want to know what percentage of your income will be spent on housing costs, to ensure you can afford your future mortgage payments. This is called the gross debt service ratio (GDS), and it is based on your mortgage principal and interest, taxes, heating costs and condo fees (if applicable) divided by your income.

But lenders also want to know that you will be able to pay your mortgage in addition to all your other existing debt. To figure this out, they use what’s called the total debt service ratio (TDS). It is calculated by adding other debt obligations, such as a line of credit payments, to the expenses already included in the GDS formula, and then dividing by your income.

For many home buyers, paying down a line of credit may improve the borrower’s TDS. By paying off the line of credit, their debt-to-income ratio drops, and this increases the amount they can borrow on a mortgage. In other words, paying down a line of credit can increase your mortgage affordability.

In July 2021, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) reintroduced pre-COVID underwriting practices for homeowner mortgage insurance typically required for purchases in which the borrower has less than a 20% down payment.

Specifically, CMHC requires:

At least one of borrowers on the mortgage to have a credit score of 600 or more. The same applies to a guarantor for the borrower(s).

A borrower’s gross debt service (GDS) ratio to be under 39%.

A borrower’s TDS ratio to be under 44%.

The “other debt obligations” part of the formula can have an impact on first-time homebuyers or those with down payments of under 20%—specifically, an increase in TDS ratio may reduce the size of a mortgage approval. But even those with large down payments may face limits on how much they can borrow when they carry a lot of non-mortgage debt.

The impact of a line of credit on mortgage affordability

When calculating a borrower’s debt service ratios, CMHC includes other debt obligations, such as revolving credit (i.e. credit card debts and lines of credit), personal loans and car loans. Those debt obligations are factored into mortgage affordability differently, depending on whether they are secured or unsecured.