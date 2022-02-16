You’re 2 minutes away from getting the best mortgage rates in Canada Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized rate quote I'm buying a homeI'm renewing/refinancing You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

First, let’s take a step back and look at what mortgage affordability means.

What does mortgage affordability mean?

Mortgage affordability refers to how much money a person can borrow to purchase a home. It’s a figure based on their household income, future living expenses (i.e. the mortgage payments, heating costs and property taxes associated with the potential home) and their current debt payment obligations. Simply put, the higher your mortgage affordability, the more money you can afford to borrow as a mortgage for your house purchase.

You might be wondering how this translates to what you can spend on your home. While your mortgage affordability and your maximum budget are closely related, they will not be the exact same dollar amount. When it comes to your house-hunting budget, you’ll also have to take your down payment into account.

Together, your down payment and your mortgage amount determine your maximum purchase price. For example, if you have $100,000 as a down payment and expect to get another $400,000 from a lender for your mortgage, you should be able to purchase a home for around $500,000. (Remember to factor in the many other costs that come with buying real estate, such as closing fees and mortgage insurance.)

How is that different from housing affordability?

Another important consideration when buying a home is the affordability of your future home city relative to others. In this case, “affordability” refers to the cost of living (including rental costs and real estate prices) relative to the average income in a given part of Canada. If housing costs are high compared to local incomes, the area is considered a less affordable place to live.

Cities like Toronto, Vancouver and Hamilton are considered less affordable housing markets because prices have outpaced the average salary. In contrast, average salaries are more in line with housing costs in places like Saskatoon and Regina, which makes these cities more affordable.

Here’s one way to think about it. In the city of Toronto, the average home cost $1,242,700 in January 2022—nearly 25 times the 2019 average per capita income of $49,800—according to Statistics Canada and Toronto Regional Real Estate Board data. Meanwhile, across Ontario, where the average person made $49,500 per year in 2019, the average home sold for $998,629 in January 2022—or roughly 20 times the average income. That means Toronto is less affordable than other cities in Ontario, if we assume wages have increased at the same rate in both regions.

The affordability divide is even larger between Toronto (and other high-priced markets, such as Vancouver) and the rest of the country. The national average cost of a resale home in Canada was $713,542 in December 2021, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association, or a little more than 14 times the national average income of $49,000. Here’s a table showing those numbers together.