But not only were they approved, their mortgage broker came through with a great offer on a variable-rate mortgage from Scotiabank. The $280,000 loan had a 25-year amortization and a floating rate of just 2.90% to start. Tjernell was sure he’d bagged a deal.

But in May 2018, he got an email newsletter from his broker suggesting that he could do even better. Tjernell thought all variable-rate mortgages were the same, but that wasn’t the case. His original mortgage offered a rate of prime, plus 40 basis points (there are 100 basis points in one percentage point). But the newsletter was offering variable-rate mortgages at prime, minus 40 basis points. Was a difference of just 0.8 of a percentage point worth switching for?

When his mortgage broker ran the numbers, he found out it was. Breaking his old mortgage to switch to the new one could mean a savings of more than $5,000 in interest payments over the lifetime of Tjernell’s mortgage—enough for a couple of nice vacations for him and his wife. “As soon as I realized that, I paid the $1,800 penalty, and kept the amortization period the same at 25 years,” he says. “I’m now saving $150 a month on my payments.”

If you’ve been watching rates lately, you may be wondering if you should break your mortgage, too. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, already-low interest rates were slashed further, and they now sit at new historic lows. Breaking your existing mortgage to switch to a lower rate could save you hundreds of dollars every month—or knock years off the length of your mortgage so you own your home sooner.

But you have to be careful. The era of exceptionally cheap borrowing is likely coming to an end, maybe as early as next year, with the Bank of Canada suggesting rate hikes will be needed to tame inflation. (Read more about what higher interest rates could mean for your mortgage.) Beyond factoring rising rates into your decision-making, the old caveat still rings true: Your mortgage is probably the most complex contract you’ll ever sign. Some penalties can cost $20,000 or more.

The key is to run the numbers and get some advice before you approach your lender. Luckily, a quick analysis to see if you’ll come out ahead is relatively painless and free. Read on for info on how to do it.

Are you allowed to break your mortgage?

In most cases, the answer is yes. When you signed your mortgage contract, you agreed to a whole slew of conditions, and one was a penalty for exiting your payment schedule before the current term is up (most terms are one, three or five years in length).

It doesn’t matter whether you do it by paying the whole mortgage off in cash or by switching to a new mortgage, if you depart from the repayment schedule you agreed to before the term is up, you’re breaking your mortgage. Your lender will get less in interest payments out of you than you initially agreed to, so there will usually be a penalty.