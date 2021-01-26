The people who get swiped the hardest are diligent savers. They’re so successful at preparing for retirement that they don’t need to tap their RRSPs the moment they hit 65. They just let their money sit there. Then they’re surprised to discover that when you turn 71, the government forces you to start withdrawing money from your RRSP, whether you want to or not.

What really stings is that you have to pay taxes on the money you withdraw. If you have a seven-figure RRSP, or if your total income is high because of other investments, you could lose more than 40% of your hard-earned RRSP savings to the taxman. Nothing incenses a 71-year-old more.

The good news is that you can avoid this problem by implementing an RRSP “meltdown strategy” long before you hit your 70s. Here’s how.

Filling the tax holes

A simple strategy is to plan ahead and keep your retirement income as consistent as possible. It sounds strange, but what you really want to avoid are years when you have a higher income than you need. That’s because you’ll pay a higher percentage of your income in taxes during those years, and you don’t get that money back.

The best plan is to look for years when your income will be low, especially as you transition out of full-time work. You may even want to deliberately create a couple of such years by retiring a bit early. Those years are your “tax holes,” and you can use them to shovel money out of your RRSP at a low tax rate. That doesn’t mean that you have to spend the money you just want to get it out of your RRSP at the lowest tax rate possible.

Flow-through to low taxes

If filling in the tax holes still leaves more money than you need in your RRSP, it may be time to start looking at tax deductions.