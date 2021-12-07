Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles

Real Estate

How much you need to earn to afford a home in Toronto and the GTA

You'll need around $115K in annual household income for...

How much you need to earn to afford a home in Toronto and the GTA
man taping a moving box closed

Real Estate

Home-financing tips for 5 types of buyers

Buying a home can be extra tricky if you’re...

Home-financing tips for 5 types of buyers
couple struggling with online application

Debt

How does credit card debt affect a mortgage application?

How does credit card debt affect a mortgage application?

Mortgages

How much mortgage can I afford?

Juliette was worried about needing to upsize her mortgage...

How much mortgage can I afford?

Real Estate

7 smart strategies for first-time home buyers

It's important to consider not only what you can...

7 smart strategies for first-time home buyers
interest rates rising

Mortgages

I keep hearing interest rates may rise. What would that mean for my mortgage?

A Certified Financial Planner helps a reader get clear...

I keep hearing interest rates may rise. What would that mean for my mortgage?

Ask a Planner

Could a line of credit impact my mortgage application?

Line of credit payments and other non-mortgage debt are...

Could a line of credit impact my mortgage application?

Mortgages

What is a mortgage?

A mortgage is a loan that can help you...

What is a mortgage?

Mortgages

Understanding mortgage affordability calculators

Mortgage affordability calculators offer a top-level estimate of what...

Understanding mortgage affordability calculators
A couple sitting on their couch enjoying their home, as they look out the windwo

Debt

Should you take RRSP withdrawals to pay down debt?

With a partner out of work, this reader is...

Should you take RRSP withdrawals to pay down debt?