A: When you’re looking to buy a home, you want to find the mortgage that’s right for you. Thankfully, there are a variety of options out there, and choosing the mortgage for your needs means you’ll need to shop around and do a little research. It starts with knowing the elements that make up a mortgage contract, so that you can properly assess how different mortgages will impact your finances as a first-time buyer.

Fixed vs variable rate: Which mortgage is best?

One of the major distinctions between types of mortgages is fixed-rate versus variable-rate. Both have pros and cons, so which one is the best mortgage for first-time home buyers?

A fixed-rate mortgage is just like it sounds: The rate and monthly payments will stay the same for the whole mortgage term (more on mortgage terms below). With fixed rates, you don’t have to worry about market fluctuations, but you might end up paying more over time if variable rates become cheaper.

In contrast, variable-rate mortgages fluctuate with the market, because they are tied to your lender’s prime rate. The prime rate is basically the “standard” lending rate that your lender offers. Today’s prime rate is 2.45%. That means that if the prime rate goes up or down, so will your mortgage rate and your monthly payments.

A variable-rate mortgage is a good choice if you have more of an appetite for risk, or if you have an idea of where the market is headed. As fixed rates continue to climb in 2022, variable rates have become relatively lower and thus more attractive.

Choosing the right mortgage term

Know that you can select various terms for your mortgage, with the most popular one in Canada being a five-year term. The mortgage term is the period of time that you commit to staying with your mortgage lender, along with all of the associated terms and conditions attached to the loan you take out.

At the end of the term, you have to renew your mortgage on the remaining principal with the new rate and potentially new terms and conditions. A longer term can help you lock in a good interest rate and favourable terms for a longer period of time, while a shorter term can give you more flexibility but offers less protection if interest rates rise in the near future.

That said, the rates for short-term mortgages have historically proven to be lower than those for long-term mortgages. The length of the mortgage term you choose depends on your appetite for risk and how long you intend to remain in your new home.