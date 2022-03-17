Advertisement

A man nearing the age of retirement is working as a barber, cutting the sideburns of another man in his barber chair.

Ask a Planner

Should you start OAS if you are still working?

Not retired yet? Wondering about applying for Old Age...

Ask a Planner

Understanding the 1994 capital gains tax election

There is a $100,000 capital gains exemption that applied...

Ask a Planner

Capital gains on subdivided land, and HST on vacant land

For property that you can subdivide, you can sell...

A woman alone on the porch of her cottage, looking up as she's deep in thought.

Ask a Planner

Principal residence exemption on death and capital gains with joint tenancy

There are rules around capital gains on the sale...

A father and his son and daughter are in the bathroom, brushing their teeth, getting ready for bed.

Ask a Planner

What happens to your TFSA when you die

This is how a TFSA gets distributed in the...

A man is seen sitting an thinking

Ask a Planner

Should you leave corporate savings in your company?

Chris has a lot of money saved in his...

Ask a Planner

Calculating expected returns on the sale of real estate

Yan is selling his home and wants to know...

A yellow hot-air balloon with a smiley face in a cloudless blue sky

Retired Money

Do inflation-linked bonds make sense in an era of rising interest rates?

The risks and rewards of investing in TIPS, RRBs...

a family is being shown around a rental property that is for sale.

Columns

Cutting down capital gains tax on real estate sales

Defer RRSP contributions to mitigate taxes

Andrew Hallam stands in front of a mountain and forest.

Columns

Finding Balance: Q&A with author Andrew Hallam

The bestselling author of Millionaire Teacher and Millionaire Expat...

