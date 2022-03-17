You’re 2 minutes away from getting the best mortgage rates in Canada Answer a few quick questions to get a personalized rate quote I'm buying a homeI'm renewing/refinancing You will be leaving MoneySense. Just close the tab to return.

Industry experts have noted the stress test restricts first-time buyers and move-up buyers from entering the marketplace. It also limits existing homeowners in their ability to access the equity in their homes through having to re-qualify for their mortgage using the stress test qualifying rules.

It’s for these reasons that a tool designed to protect Canadians became a villain in the eyes of many people with homeownership dreams and those wanting to serve them. So, is that reputation really warranted?

What is the purpose of the stress test?

The stress test was introduced in 2016 to address high levels of household debt in Canada. Originally, it only applied to insured mortgages—meaning those for which the buyers have less than a 20% down payment, requiring them to pay for mortgage default insurance. These loans are also known as high-ratio mortgages.

The stress test was designed to make sure borrowers would be capable of making their mortgage payments even in the face of changing interest rates. It served as a margin of safety in case rates jumped to levels that could prove difficult for some borrowers to handle.

In 2018, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) expanded the stress test to include uninsured mortgages. The minimum qualifying rate used at that time was the greater of two numbers: the Bank of Canada’s five-year fixed benchmark rate, or the lender’s contract rate plus 2%.

The rules changed again in June 2021, and the minimum qualifying rate is now either: the rate offered by the lender plus 2%, or a rate of 5.25%—whichever is higher. Considering benchmark rate previously used was 4.79%, last year’s change effectively increased the floor rate by around 50 basis points (equal to half a percentage point).

Today, those are the rules that apply to anyone borrowing from a federally regulated lender—including first-time home buyers, investors and existing homeowners who have made regular payments on their mortgage for several years and want to refinance.