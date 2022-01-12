With the cost of the average home in Toronto now exceeding $1 million, it can be difficult for first-time buyers to get their foot in the door. That doesn’t mean it’s time to throw in the towel quite yet. Buying your first home in Toronto may still be possible—it’s just going to take a bit of careful planning and creative thinking.

So, what can first-time home buyers do to improve their chances of making their Toronto homeownership goals come true? We break it down below.

What to expect as a first-time buyer in Toronto

Because succeeding in a competitive market often comes down to setting realistic expectations, it’s important to know what to expect when embarking on your house hunt.

High property prices, large down payments and twice the amount of land transfer tax as other cities in Ontario—these are just a few of the things that make it tricky to buy your first home in Toronto. (Before even starting your search, check out how much money you need to earn to afford buying in Toronto).

As in other hot housing markets, buyers in Toronto often face bidding wars, where multiple home buyers try to outbid each other for the same property. They may also be forced to put in unconditional offers, where typical conditions like a home inspection and securing financing are removed to make an offer more appealing. This is on top of the challenges all Canadian first-time home buyers face, including down payment rules, a mortgage stress test, mortgage insurance costs and the possibility that historically low interest rates will soon rise.

Toronto does have some of the highest property prices in the country, and with the average selling price of home in the city reaching $1,215,700 in December 2021 (up 23% from the year before) buyers are finding themselves needing to shell out larger and larger sums to purchase property. Toronto is not the only high-priced real estate market, of course. Buyers in Vancouver, the country’s most expensive place for buying a home, face many of the same challenges.

The country’s down payment rules is part of what makes buying in expensive markets so difficult for first-time buyers, who don’t have the advantage of having built up equity in an existing property. In Canada, buyers (whether it’s their first property or not) must have a down payment of 5% of the first $500,000 of the purchase price, plus 10% of the portion above $500,000, up to $999,999. When the purchase price crosses $1 million, the minimum jumps to 20%.

These rules help protect against a downturn in the housing market and help ensure buyers don’t overstretch themselves financially. But they do present a challenge: To put it in real terms, buyers looking at the average Toronto home in December would need more than $243,000 to cover the required 20% down payment. So, what used to buy an entire house less than 10 years ago in other parts of the province now only represents part of the upfront costs of a place in Toronto.