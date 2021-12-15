How to benefit from being a first-time home buyer in B.C.
Buying your first home in B.C. requires careful planning and, sometimes, a little help from the government. Here’s how one couple made their homeownership dreams come true.
These days, being a first-time home buyer in British Columbia, or anywhere else in Canada for that matter, is not easy. For years, Canadian housing prices experienced a steady upward trajectory, but the pandemic has resulted in an unprecedented surge in prices.
If you’re a regular reader of housing news and trends, you might be under the impression that it’s impossible to become a homeowner in B.C., but that’s a misconception. Just look at Sarah, a public employee, and her partner, who bought a three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse in Victoria, B.C., last year. The couple knew that buying a home anywhere in B.C. would be a challenge, so they set about the process of becoming first-time home buyers with a methodical determination.
For many first-time home buyers, especially those located outside of Metro Vancouver, homeownership is still within reach. It just takes careful planning and forethought, and sometimes a little help from the government.
Real estate prices in B.C. are famously high, and first-time home buyers who haven’t been able to capitalize on market growth face steep entry barriers. The average price of a home in B.C. rose 19% year-over-year in October 2021, and record-low number of houses on the market means buyers must compete for the few properties available.
To overcome this challenge, Sarah and her partner started saving for their down payment well in advance. “We started in 2018,” Sarah says, citing their original plan of purchasing property in the United Kingdom before adjusting course and moving back to her home province of B.C. “I opened an account on a whim and started an auto-deposit. It wasn’t much per month, but seeing the funds grow convinced my spouse to do the same thing.” Over time, Sarah realized that their small contributions were adding up, and homeownership was a viable option.
This is where first-time home buyers often get stuck, says Romana King, author of House Poor No More: 9 Steps That Grow the Value of Your Home and Net Worth. “I love that this couple started to save even a little bit. That habit is the hardest to start and the most important link in the homeownership and financial freedom chain.”
In Sarah’s case, those saving habits paid off. The couple was able to put down a 6.5% down payment on a $580,000 townhome in Victoria. In addition to their own substantial savings, a $20,000 family gift helped boost their down payment. That’s not an option for everyone; however, it has become more common recently. Last year, around 30% of first-time home buyers received a gift from their families to put towards the purchase.
Still, Sarah and her partner could have taken advantage of government programs like the Home Buyers’ Plan (HBP), which lets first-time home buyers borrow from their registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) in order to buy or build a home.
Forgoing government assistance programs could have been a mistake, says King. “I think they missed out on a great financial tool that makes homeownership (and mortgage repayment) more manageable and less costly.”
She points out that accessing the HBP, for example, can help first-time home buyers pay less mortgage default insurance and reduce the total mortgage amount, which lowers the size of their recurring mortgage payments.
The HBP is a government program that lets first-time home buyers borrow up to $35,000 each from their RRSPs, tax-free. First-time home buyers who use the HBP must pay the money back to their RRSP within 15 years (starting the second year after the funds were withdrawn). If they don’t, the amount for that year is considered income and subject to tax.
The HBP is an excellent program for first-time home buyers looking to pay less mortgage default insurance and increase the size of their down payment. But it’s not without its drawbacks. The caveats include only being able to access funds that were deposited more than 90 days before withdrawal and potentially depleting your retirement savings in the name of homeownership—even if it’s only temporarily.
Accessing the funds is also a little more complicated than simply withdrawing from a savings account and requires you to submit paperwork to your financial institution. For Sarah, the amount of paperwork was the main reason she and partner didn’t use the HBP to further boost their down payment.
Another program Sarah and her partner could have accessed is the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive (FTHBI). Administered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Association (CMHC), the FTHBI helps qualified first-time home buyers reduce their monthly mortgage payments without adding the additional financial burden of repaying an RRSP loan.
The program allows Canadians to apply to receive 5% or 10% of the home’s value (5% for existing homes and up to 10% for new builds) from the Canadian government to boost their down payment and make their monthly mortgage payments more affordable. But it isn’t free money. The government is repaid an equal percentage of the home’s fair market value at the time of the home’s sale or after 25 years, whichever comes first.
That means if you purchased a home worth $500,000 and used the FTHBI to add 5% (a sum of $25,000) to your down payment, you’ll need to pay back that 5% when you sell your home. If you sell for $700,000, you’ll need to pay back 5% of the current market value, or $35,000.
The eligibility requirements for the FTHBI in B.C. (and in Toronto) are slightly different from the rest of the country, depending on where you buy. In the Vancouver and Victoria metropolitan areas, you’re only eligible for the FTHBI if your household income is $150,000 or less and your total mortgage amount is no more than 4.5 times your income. For all other areas in the province (and the country, except Toronto), the qualifying income is $120,000, and your total mortgage amount can’t be more than four times your income.
These limits create a maximum purchase price for homes purchased with help from the FTBHI. If you’re looking in Vancouver or Victoria, the value of the home must be $675,000 or less in order to be eligible. Across the rest of the province, the maximum purchase price is $480,000.
The fact that Sarah and her partner started saving for their down payment and took their time house hunting turned out to be a wise decision. The couple spent the better part of a year researching neighbourhoods and how much they could afford to determine precisely the type of home they could purchase.
They also were patient in finding the right professional: A real estate agent that was willing to work with their wish list, which included a dream floor plan. As a result, they found their ideal home only a week after hiring an agent. They made a successful offer after having a mortgage broker thoroughly review their finances. “It was honestly so much easier than we expected as they held our hand through the entire process,” says Sarah.
King says preparation is key to avoiding stress and other hiccups after taking possession. “It appears they bought the perfect property for their current situation—a young family looking to set down roots—but with room for growth should their family dynamic change. I love that they were clear about their needs and bought accordingly.”
The only thing that might have improved their experience, according to King, would have been making use of one of the government programs available to them, like the HBP. “I think they missed out on a great financial tool that makes homeownership (and debt repayment) more manageable and less costly.”
