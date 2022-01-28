If you’re looking to purchase a home in the Greater Vancouver Area (GVA), you may be wondering how much you can afford or how much you need to earn to make that happen. Given that the average price of a detached home is nearing $2 million, you will need to have a high household income. It will also help to have a game plan and to know where to look.

To help make things easier for you, we’ve gone ahead and calculated the household income you’ll need in order to purchase a home across different parts of the GVA, based on the average prices in December 2021. (You may also want to check out how it compares with homes in the Greater Toronto Area, another expensive Canadian real estate market.)

Income needed by property type

First, we looked at the prices of different property types across the GVA, for all 21 regions listed in Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) data.

There’s no denying the numbers are intimidating (just like the numbers in other hot markets, like Toronto). But it’s important to note these are averages only. It’s possible to find housing that’s more or less expensive than what’s listed here.

Property type Average price

(across all regions) Household income needed Monthly mortgage payment Detached $1,910,200 $320,000 $7,000 Townhouse $1,004,900 $170,000 $3,780 Apartment homes / condos $761,800 $130,000 $2,790

How much you need to earn, based on region

Along with giving a basic overview of the GVA real estate market, we dug deeper into the numbers representing all property types (detached houses, townhouses and apartment homes) for each of the 21 regions listed in the data.

Region Average price

(all property types) Household income needed Monthly mortgage payment Bowen Island $1,489,800 $251,000 $5,460 Burnaby East $1,127,600 $191,000 $4,130 Burnaby North $1,153,700 $195,000 $4,230 Burnaby South $1,079,000 $183,000 $3,950 Coquitlam $1,162,400 $196,000 $4,260 Ladner $1,103,500 $187,000 $4,040 Lower Mainland $1,234,600 $208,000 $4,520 Maple Ridge $1,102,000 $186,000 $4,040 New Westminster $752,900 $128,000 $2,760 North Vancouver $1,273,100 $215,000 $4,660 Pitt Meadows $1,000,000 $169,000 $3,660 Port Coquitlam $988,000 $167,000 $3,620 Port Moody $1,115,900 $189,000 $4,090 Richmond $1,132,600 $191,000 $4,150 Squamish $1,071,300 $181,000 $3,930 Sunshine Coast $854,500 $145,000 $3,130 Tsawwassen $1,231,000 $208,000 $4,510 Vancouver East $1,247,900 $211,000 $4,570 Vancouver West $1,385,400 $233,000 $5,070 West Vancouver $2,595,700 $434,000 $9,500 Whistler $1,369,400 $231,000 $5,020

Looking at area-specific data can be helpful when house hunting. That’s because you can focus your property search on the regions that you can more easily afford.

West Vancouver is by far the most expensive region. You’ll need around $434,000 in household income to buy the average property there. Meanwhile, New Westminster is the most affordable. You’ll only need about $128,000 in household income to buy the average property in that area.

How we calculated what you need to earn to buy a home in Vancouver

If you have a mortgage pre-approval letter in hand, a mortgage professional has already put your finances to the test using the gross debt service (GDS) ratio. Your GDS is calculated by adding up all your expenses (mortgage payments, heating and taxes) and dividing that number by your entire household income.