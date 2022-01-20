A guide to mortgage calculators
Different mortgage calculators show you what buying or refinancing a home means for your finances. Consult this guide to know which one will suit your needs.
Owning a home can be a powerful wealth-building tool, but it can also be expensive when you account for the mortgage payment, property taxes, insurance, utilities and maintenance.
To get a clear picture of how a home purchase impacts your finances, you’ll need to determine what purchase price you can afford and how it affects your housing costs. Fortunately, mortgage calculators let you model this information, helping you make sound financial decisions about what will likely be the most important purchase of your lifetime.
You wouldn’t buy a car without knowing what the monthly payment is, and you shouldn’t buy a home without an accurate idea of how it will impact your finances, either.
Owning a home involves more than a monthly mortgage payment, and mortgage calculators can help you figure out these extra costs, such as property and land transfer tax, insurance and utilities. This information can help you build a budget and ensure your other financial priorities (like paying off debt and saving for your future) remain on track.
Finally, some mortgage calculators let you model different scenarios based on purchase price and location, down payment amount and amortization period. Playing with these variables will illustrate how you can save money on your house before contacting a lender.
Not all mortgage calculators are the same. Good ones will help you understand the true costs of home ownership—such as how much you can expect to spend on property taxes and utilities—so that you can plan accordingly. Here are the common types of calculators, along with a brief explanation of how they can help you plan your home purchase.
A mortgage affordability calculator (also called a mortgage pre-approval calculator) determines the maximum home price you can afford according to your annual income, debts, other living costs and the location of your future home.
See the MoneySense mortgage affordability calculator.
A mortgage payment calculator estimates your monthly mortgage payments based on the purchase price, amortization period, down payment and interest rate. The best ones also help you estimate your total housing costs, including property taxes, insurance and utilities, taking even the purchase location into consideration.
See the MoneySense mortgage payment calculator.
When taking possession of a property, you must pay a fee to the province or territory (and sometimes the municipality). The amount you pay is often calculated as a percentage of the property value. This fee is known as land transfer tax in all Canadian provinces, except Alberta and Saskatchewan, which charge what’s called a transfer fee. Certain municipalities, such as Toronto, levy additional land transfer taxes. Land transfer tax calculators determine your land transfer tax payable to the province and/or municipality.
See the MoneySense land transfer tax calculator.
As required by the government of Canada, if you buy a home with less than a 20% down payment, you’ll have to pay mortgage default insurance. This type of insurance is sometimes referred to as Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) insurance, named after the country’s public mortgage insurance provider. A mortgage insurance calculator tells you how much your CMHC insurance premium will be based on your down payment and purchase price.
See the MoneySense mortgage insurance calculator.
A mortgage refinance calculator estimates the penalties you’ll pay to refinance and shows you how much you can stand to save by getting a new mortgage. This type of calculator takes into account your mortgage balance, amortization period and the rate being offered by your new or current provider.
See the MoneySense mortgage refinance calculator.
When your mortgage term is close to its end date, you should receive an offer to renew it from your existing lender. A mortgage renewal calculator shows you how the new interest rate on your renewal offer will impact your monthly payments. Mortgage renewal calculators will also show you how much you can save by switching lenders.
See the MoneySense mortgage renewal calculator.
While mortgage calculators are an excellent starting point in your home buying journey, they won’t replace the expertise and experience of professionals, who are equipped to handle the nuances of your financial situation. When you’re ready to move forward with buying a home, it’s essential to consult a mortgage broker or financial planner. These professionals can point out any caveats or oversights in your planning process and suggest the best options for you.
