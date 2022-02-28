How does the Bank of Canada’s interest rate work?
The central bank's overnight interest rate sets the tone for the prime rates offered by banks. We explain what changes in the policy rate mean for you.
The Bank of Canada, which sets the country’s monetary policy, announces its policy interest rate on eight scheduled dates throughout the calendar year. This past January, it maintained a benchmark interest rate of 0.25%—a record low first implemented in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Bank is now widely expected to raise its policy rate, also known as the overnight rate, for the first time in more than two years.
Fuelling the likelihood of a rate hike is the consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation. In January 2022, inflation rose 5.1% from a year earlier, marking the first time it has exceeded 5% since September 1991, according to Statistics Canada.
“I think [Bank of Canada governor] Tiff Macklem remains concerned about the pace of GDP growth and employment, and he’s balancing these concerns with inflation,” says Michael Parkin, a professor emeritus in economics at Western University. “That’s why he didn’t raise interest rates [in January]. I think it was a wrong decision, but it wasn’t unreasonable [to do so].”
All signs point to the Bank raising interest rates in the coming months. National Bank believes a rate increase from 0.25% to 0.50% during the Bank’s March 2 policy meeting is a “foregone conclusion.” The financial institution, one of many to predict a rate hike, expects the Bank to raise its interest rate up to 1.50% by the end of 2022.
Changes in the Bank’s overnight rate will almost inevitably impact you in one way or another, whether you’re applying for a mortgage, repaying a student loan or living off retirement income. So we take a look at how the Bank’s policy rate works and what it means for you and your finances.
Before we define the Bank’s policy interest rate, also known as the overnight rate, it helps to understand inflation. Inflation is a persistent increase in the level of consumer prices or a persistent decline in the purchasing power of money. Gradual inflation over time helps keep the economy strong by making increases in wages and expenses predictable for businesses and consumers. But inflation that exceeds the norm makes it more difficult for people to afford everyday expenses.
The Bank aims to keep inflation stable at 2%—or between the target range of 1% to 3% per year. That’s where the overnight rate comes into play: It is the Bank’s primary tool for controlling inflation. The overnight rate influences how the banks will set their own rates. It acts as a sort of barometer for the rate at which major banks borrow and lend among themselves. When the Bank raises the overnight rate, it becomes more expensive for banks to borrow money, and those costs get passed onto borrowers through higher interest rates.
If the economy is struggling to grow or experiencing a shock, as it did during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank can slash interest rates to help boost economic activity. When the overnight rate falls, people and businesses pay lower interest on new and existing loans and mortgages, and they earn less interest on savings. This generally leads them to spend more, which in turn helps strengthen the economy.
Conversely, an economy that is growing too quickly can lead to high levels of inflation. In this scenario, the Bank might raise the overnight rate, forcing people and businesses to pay higher interest on loans and mortgages. This discourages them from borrowing, reduces overall spending and typically brings inflation under control.
In 2020, to help Canadians anticipate and prepare for changes in the interest rates, the Bank introduced a schedule of eight fixed policy rate announcements per year. It’s on these specified dates that it reports whether or not there are changes the overnight rate. In special circumstances, such as national emergencies, it may announce rate changes on other non-specified dates—just as it did on March 13 and 27, 2020, in response to COVID-19.
Historically, the overnight rate has fluctuated based on large-scale events affecting the economy. On the heels of the 2008 financial crisis, the rate fell from 4.50% to 0.25%. Between 2010 and 2018, it gradually increased to 1.75%. It then fell sharply in early 2020 in response to the pandemic.
Not to be confused with the Bank’s policy interest rate, the prime interest rate is a percentage used to set interest rates on several different types of loans, including lines of credit, student loans and variable-rate mortgages.
Each of the five major banks—Bank of Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)—can set their own prime rate, but they tend to use the same rate.
Within a month’s span in March 2020, the prime rate fell to its current position from 3.95%. Today’s prime rate is 2.45%.
When the Bank of Canada increases or slashes its overnight rate, prime rates typically adjust by a similar amount. Most lenders reset their prime rate almost immediately after the Bank changes its benchmark rate.
That’s why changes in the overnight rate prompt a sort of domino effect on variable-rate loans offered by banks—their interest rates are typically expressed as “prime plus or minus” a percentage. For example, a bank may offer a product at a rate of “prime minus 1%.” At a prime rate of 2.45%, a product listed at “prime minus 1%” would mean the customer pays 1.45% in interest.
When prime rates increase or decrease, so do variable rates. This domino effect can impact borrowers with a variable-rate mortgage, home equity line of credit (HELOC), student loan, line of credit or another type of variable-rate loan.
“If the prime rate goes up by 1%, people who are spending a couple thousand dollars a month on their mortgage could see that [amount] rise substantially,” says Jesse Abrams, CEO of online mortgage broker Homewise. “Over five years we could be talking $30,000 to $40,000. That one extra percent can be pretty significant.”
However, this does not apply to borrowers with a fixed-rate loan, such as a fixed-rate mortgage. A fixed rate is “locked in,” meaning the rate is guaranteed by the lender for the duration of the loan or mortgage term. In this instance, the borrower continues to pay the same rate regardless of what happens in the outside market.
Changes in the prime rate also influence the interest earned in high-interest savings accounts (HISAs) and other vehicles, like guaranteed investment certificates (GICs). When the overnight rate increases, individuals can earn higher interest on their savings, because financial institutions have more latitude to compete on the interest rates they offer. Conversely, individuals who are retired or living off fixed income from a savings fund can be negatively impacted when the overnight rate drops.
While the overnight rate is generally expected to rise this year, there are ways for borrowers to prepare. Start by keeping track of the next policy rate announcement, then anticipate and plan around what an increase or decrease in the rate will mean for your finances.
If you have a variable-rate mortgage, you can use a mortgage payment calculator to determine what your new recurring payments will be. It may be time to consider locking into a fixed-rate mortgage. And if you’re in retirement or planning to retire soon, you may wish to speak to a financial planner about your options.
What the future holds relies heavily on the stability of the Canadian economy. The Bank’s interest rate was slashed to its current low when the economy needed a boost, and a gradual return to higher rates would suggest the economy is recovering well. So while higher rates could make borrowing and paying off debt more difficult, for many people, they may also be a sign of better times ahead.
