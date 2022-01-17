Inflation is not a cause for concern

Inflation is approaching 5% higher than we’ve seen in decades. While it’s expected to continue to rise in the coming months, I believe by the end of March 2022, it’s going to start to fall.

Why? The reason inflation climbed in the first place was because of the impacts of COVID-19 on labour forces and supply chains. With businesses having to slow or stop operations, and people getting sick and/or leaving the workforce, demand has outstripped supply: pushing costs up. That’s just economics 101.

While the Omicron variant makes the daily headlines, the reality is: With each new variant—from Alpha to Delta to Omicron—economies and stocks have rebounded faster. That’s why the markets enjoyed double-digit growth in 2020 and 2021.

With vaccination rates rising globally and nearly 80% of the Canadian population fully vaccinated, experts say we are at a point when the pandemic is transitioning into an endemic phase—something we are just going to live with.

This is good news for supply chains, which will return to business as usual. Growing supply will better meet demand, returning inflation to lower levels. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York Global Supply Chain Pressure Index suggests that supply chain issues have peaked and soon goods will be flowing more freely between regions.

Interest rates aren’t increasing enough to impact everyday life

While the Bank of Canada and The Federal Reserve in the U.S. have each announced interest rate increases in 2022—a typical tactic to fight inflation—the reality is the increases are minimal and build on rates that have been kept at historic lows for more than a decade. The planned increases will not slow down the demand for everyday items, like milk and eggs. They may slow down the demand for bigger-ticket items that could require loans, such as cars, housing and business investments.

The economy and markets can rise, along with interest rates

Central banks have created this environment of lower-for-longer interest rates, but is that healthy? I don’t think so, particularly if you are a low-risk investor or a retiree who would like to be able to put their money into bonds and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) and earn 3% and 4%. Instead, they have to invest in the stock market to achieve returns that will help them meet the cost of living.

In my opinion, a healthy economy happens when interest rates are not at emergency low levels in order to stimulate investment. We haven’t been in an economic emergency since we recovered from the financial collapse of 2008, which triggered governments to lower interest rates.