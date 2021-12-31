One of the best things about writing this weekly markets column is that I’m creating a timestamped catalogue of meaningful events. It’s a diary of the markets. And this week, as the year 2021 came to a close, I’m looking at the major stories of the year from my columns—and they are likely to still make an imprint on 2022.

This was the first full year of the pandemic. It’s incredible that almost two years ago, I offered how to prepare your portfolio for the coronavirus outbreak on my own website. It was not yet labelled a pandemic, and the virus had yet to be called COVID-19. It shows the stock market performance during the 12 previous modern-day outbreaks since 1980, starting with the HIV/AIDS pandemic. What’s incredible about the post is that it shows how stocks reacted during the first modern pandemic and set records for performance during a viral outbreak. From the start of the pandemic in March 2020, U.S. stocks delivered more than 60%, while Canadian stocks offered a return near 40%.

Who would have thought a global pandemic would’ve been the best thing that could happen to stocks?

Inflation, we hardly know you

Inflation became a serious concern the week of January 18. Commodities were put on the table as the big, obvious inflation hedge.

In that column, we were also bullish on natural gas. Traditional oil producers were also put on the table as investment thesis. Both ideas played out in spades.

“The oil sector will benefit greatly upon successful vaccine delivery. There is incredible pent-up demand for travel by ground and air. More may hop in their cars and head back to work at their office locations. But, as we touched on last week, successful vaccine delivery is the wild card in 2021.”

Natural gas prices surged throughout 2021. The energy sector was the best performing sector in 2021.

Supply chain February blahs

I wrote about supply chain issues in early February. That risk and threat played out, contributing greatly to the ongoing and surging inflation.