Stocks could fall when the Fed fights inflation

How do the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks fight inflation? By increasing rates. And the fear is that inflation-fighting in 2021 will kill stocks.

Let’s back up a bit and look at how that works. As always, one of the greatest threats to stocks is bonds. Higher rates will increase borrowing costs to cool inflation and cool off the economy. By design, the rate increases could put a heavy lid on, or even reverse, economic growth.

In this post on Yahoo! Finance, hedge fund manager Dan Niles suggests that stocks could fall by 10% to 20% when we see those rate increases.

From that post…

“‘If you’ve got food prices, energy prices, shelter prices moving up as rapidly as they are, the Fed’s not going to have any choice,’ he said, predicting that the Fed could signal the beginning of a move to wind down its monthly $120-billion-a-month pace of asset purchases by this summer. ‘They can say what they want, but this reminds me to some degree of them saying back in 2007 that the subprime crisis was well-contained. Obviously it wasn’t’.”

(That said, as we discovered in last week’s post, higher rates don’t have to follow inflation. After the Second World War, we had robust inflation, but rates were suppressed.)

But are stock losses the only possible outcome of this central bank strategy? This post from BMO offers that while rising rates can cause stocks to fall in the short term, positive gains have more often followed a rising-rate environment.

From that BMO post…