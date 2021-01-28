Keep in mind though, that because bitcoin is still very volatile and explosive at its core, it will increase the overall volatility of a balanced portfolio. But historically it has boosted returns (although it’s important to remember that past performance is not a guarantee of future returns).
As CoinShares offers, using a 4% weighting in a balanced portfolio increased returns from 9.3% to 18.8%. The calculation is a 5-year period to the end of October 2020 (although it’s important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future returns).
As well, looking at the period from January of 2014 to the end of October 2020, an allocation of bitcoin would have contributed positively to a diversified portfolio’s cumulative and risk-adjusted returns in 74% of one-year periods, 97% of two-year periods, and 100% of three-year periods since 2014, assuming quarterly rebalancing.
How widely accepted is bitcoin today?
In July 2020, Michael Saylor, the billionaire founder of MicroStrategy, an American corporation that offers software-based solutions to client companies, directed his company to hold part of its cash reserves in alternative assets. By September, MicroStrategy’s corporate treasury had purchased bitcoins worth $425 million. Square, the San Francisco-based payments company, bought bitcoins worth $50 million in October 2020. More recently PayPal announced that American users can buy bitcoins, as well as hold and sell it in their PayPal wallets. Every week we see more major financial institutions “come on board.”
How do you buy bitcoin and hold cyrptocurrency?
Like paper money, you hold bitcoin in a wallet. In this case, it is a digital wallet. And “wallet” is a misnomer; the wallet doesn’t secure your bitcoin, but, rather, storing your keys—digital code that is required to unlock your bitcoin investment. No one, not even you, can access your bitcoin without your keys.
You can hold your bitcoin in a “hot wallet” or a “cold wallet.” Hot wallets are digital wallets stored online, whereas cold storage or cold wallets are most often physical hardware devices. As you might guess, cold storage is the gold standard for securing bitcoin keys; money held in a hot wallet might be as secure as a physical leather wallet—it could be stolen.
A cold wallet, which costs upwards of $150, offers physical bitcoin storage and is more secure, like a vault at a bank. Technically, your cold storage cannot be hacked as it is not accessible online. Think of it like a vault at the bank. Of course, you would have to take great care to ensure that you understand the technology and processes for storing your personal keys in a cold wallet.
What bitcoin options are available in Canada?
With the following options you will not have to own or create your own wallet, and becoming a bitcoin investor is as easy as opening an account and pressing a few buttons to buy or sell bitcoin. These companies will hold and store your keys on your behalf. As with buying mutual funds or ETFs there are fees for these services.