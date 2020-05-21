Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

RBC iShares – simple, low-cost, sustainable, diversified exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from BlackRock Canada and RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

BMO Exchange Traded Funds – a range of ETFs with low volatility, managed by BMO

Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. – low-cost, well-balanced ETFs with a wide range of investments, which are managed global investment firm Vanguard.

We added ETFs to our list of best TFSA investments in Canada, because these ETFs are a low-cost and simplified way to invest in a variety of investments for your TFSA. And they can be found in “D-I-Y portfolios on self-directed investment platforms and also as part of managed portfolios run by providers, like Questrade* and Wealthsimple*,” says Kearns.

What is an ETF?

ETFs are more of a cocktail, compared to a single-company bond or stock. When you invest in ETFs, you’re investing your money into a selected group of companies. ETFs are traded and sold on exchanges, very much like stocks, because they hold stocks, commodities and/or bonds. Most ETFs are “passively managed,” meaning that the buying and selling of the underlying investments are based on overall market, economic and industry trends. You can opt for “actively managed” ETFs, where the fund managers buy and sell the investments in an effort to beat the market for better gains. That’s a risk, though, as they are not always successful, which may cost you. ETFs are also often compared to mutual funds for their lower costs (more on that below).

Are ETFs safe investments?

ETFs are generally managed based on the type of industry or commodity, to buy and sell what is in the ETFs, so that you don’t have to and so that your interest returns are (hopefully) in line with your expectations. That can result in lower fees for you. Brokerage fees are added on to the cost of the ETFs, which work out to about $10 or less per $1,000 invested, reports The Globe & Mail, compared stock brokerage fees, which can double or quadruple that. However, there’s no guarantee with ETFs; their value can fluctuate with the market, as they are bought and sold on market exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange.

When you buy ETFs, from financial brokers, independent advisors and online firms Kearns mentioned above, like Wealthsimple and Questrade, you will be asked a few questions to determine your aversion to risk. So, be honest, about your expectations so that you can be best matched with ETFs that you’ll be happy with.

Compare the best robo-advisors in Canada

Mutual Funds

RBC Global Asset Management’s Select Portfolio – includes lower-than-average fees, along with portfolio rebalancing, managed by the investment arm of the Royal Bank of Canada.

Mackenzie Canadian Growth Fund – suited for those with more risk tolerance, these mutual funds are offered by one of Canada’s largest investment firms, Mackenzie Investments.

TD US Mid Cap Growth Fund – a Canadian mutual fund with some risk, investing in equity securities in the U.S., through TD Asset Management.

In Canada there are literally thousands of mutual funds to choose from, says Kearns. So you have options based on how interested you are in monitoring the mutual funds and your aversion to risk.

What is a mutual fund?

As noted above, ETFs are often compared to mutual funds, especially for those shopping for the best TFSA investments in Canada. Mutual funds have been around for longer than ETFs, but work very much in the same way, offering a basket of several different investments. The difference lies in how you buy them. Mutual funds are valued at a set price at the end of the trading day, where ETF prices can fluctuate at any hour, depending on the stock market, says Kearns. You can buy mutual funds for your TFSA from a broker, but you can also acquire them from banks, credit unions, independent advisors and so on. Often it involves setting up an account online, doing a quiz about your risk tolerance, and specifying how much money you want to contribute.

Are mutual funds safe?

Mutual funds, as noted with ETFs, are much more volatile than bonds or GICs. But most are actively monitored by a fund manager. So, these are the most expensive of this bunch of TFSA investments because of its high-maintenance nature. The mutual fund fees, covering administrative and operating costs, are referred to as Management Expense Ratio (MER). Depending on the types of mutual funds you invest in (series A to F), the MERs can vary. Generally speaking, the MER is around 2%, which covers the financial advisor’s services and advice. “This is reasonable if the client is receiving personalized advice and has a customized financial plan in place,” adds Kearns. “There are funds at 2.5% and higher. Unless the fund has relative exceptional historical returns, then the fee is likely too high. At 2% or less would be ideal for total fees being paid by the client.”