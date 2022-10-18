What happens now? Do I ask him to repay the commissions he received with that investment? I pay him a management fee, but he screwed up and I need to get compensated for this.

Who do I talk to to report this?



—Natalie

Sorry to hear about your penalty with Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), Natalie. Before I answer your question, I am going to do a quick overview of the contribution limits for tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) in Canada, contribution room calculations and potential TFSA penalties.

What is the contribution limit for a TFSA?

If you were born in 1991 or earlier, you have earned $81,500 of cumulative TFSA contribution room as of 2022. If you were born in 1992 or later, your TFSA room began to accumulate the year you turned 18. It is not pro-rated in the first year and continues to accumulate each year thereafter.

Since TFSAs became available to Canadians in 2009, the annual TFSA limit has fluctuated between $5,000 and $10,000; the annual limit for 2022 is $6,000. (View the annual TFSA limits since 2009.) The annual contribution limit for a TFSA is indexed to inflation and rounded to the nearest $500.

If you move to another country, you do not accumulate contribution room for any year throughout which you’re a non-resident.

How to calculate your TFSA contribution limit

When you contribute to your TFSA, this reduces your remaining contribution room. On the other hand, when you withdraw from your TFSA, that increases your contribution room by the amount of the withdrawal. However, the adjustment to your TFSA room does not take place until January 1 of the following year.

For example, let’s say you were born in 1991 and have always been a Canadian resident. You have never contributed to your TFSA and have accumulated the $81,500 of unused contribution room. If you were to contribute $81,500 to your TFSA in October 2022, you would be left with no room in your TFSA.