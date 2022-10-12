With any luck, I probably still have approximately 18 more years I could potentially be working, however I cannot contribute anything to this LIRA. I am interested in knowing the following:

Should I move it to GIC investments? I am interested in investing in a mortgage fund, but can I, and how?

—Sharon

How to deal with market volatility as a long-term investor

This year has been a brutal one for investors. Stocks are down, bonds are down, real estate is down—there has been nowhere to hide.

The Toronto Stock Exchange net total return is negative 11% year-to-date. The S&P 500 has been much worse, with a 23% drop. Canadian bonds, as measured by the FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index, have lost 13%.

If your locked-in retirement account (LIRA) has gone from $90,000 to just over $70,000, Sharon, it sounds like you are down about 20% in 2022. I understand how concerning this is for investors. People wonder if they could lose another 20%, and another 20% after that. They might ask themselves, “When will the losses stop?”

This type of thinking is known as “recency bias.” It is a tendency to believe that recent events, like investment losses, are likely to persist in the future. The same bias can cause an investor to take on too much risk when things are going well. Interestingly, the more stocks go down, the more likely they are to go back up.

Long-term investing during bear markets

Since 1950, the S&P 500 has gone down 25% or more on nine occasions—including this year. That 72-year time horizon is probably a good reference for an investor’s lifetime. In other words, an investor who starts investing when they are 18 and lives to 90 might expect to live through nine periods when their stocks go down by more than one-quarter based on market history. That is once every eight years.

During these previous eight historic bear market events, the average decline was 39%. The average 1-year return from the market bottom was 22%. One of those eight periods occurred during February and March 2020, when the pandemic began, so we have not yet seen the subsequent 5- and 10-year returns from the market trough. But for the other seven, the 5- and 10-year returns averaged 13% and 12% annualized, respectively.