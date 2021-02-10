Here are a few financial planning strategies for those approaching or into their 70s. If you’re not there yet, bookmark this for Future You, or share with older family members.

RRSPs

An account holder can only have a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) until December 31 of the year they turn 71. By that time, they must either convert their RRSP to a registered retirement income fund (RRIF) or purchase an annuity that provides a regular payment for life from an insurance company.

The conversion age used to be 69, but was increased to the current age 71 in 2007. (I find in the course of my work as a Certified Financial Planner that some people still think it is 69.) It often makes sense to take RRSP withdrawals prior to age 72, and even convert your RRSP to a RRIF as early as age 65.

Minimum RRIF withdrawals at age 72 are 5.28% of the account value on December 31 of the previous year. The government-mandated minimums rise modestly each year thereafter.

Someone who still has RRSP room can contribute to a spousal RRSP for a younger spouse after age 71 if they have RRSP room to contribute. Whether or not they should still contribute is another matter.

TFSAs

Tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) have been around since 2007. That said, I am surprised by how many people do not have TFSAs even though they could easily fund them.

Anyone with cash or non-registered investments should consider contributing to a TFSA. Some retirees have windfalls like inheritances, proceeds from a home downsize or a sale of real estate that provides funds to contribute to or open a TFSA.

Beneficiary designations

Some accounts, like RRSPs, RRIFs, and TFSAs, allow the naming of beneficiaries or other similar testamentary recipients. This can simplify the estate settlement process on death and may avoid probate and estate administration tax.